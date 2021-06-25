Mira Rajput or Rakul Preet Singh, who styled the pink tie-dye maxi dress better?

Painting our social media feeds pink with love and poetic vibes, Mira Rajput recently gave a glimpse of her sartorial home look which is enough to make fashionistas up their lockdown fashion game. Evoking a sense of joyous escape as she dolls up at home amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Mira slew a comfy silhouette in a hand dyed pink and white maxi dress which is exactly the same as the one that Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh flaunted during the promotions of her film, Sardar Ka Grandson.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a picture featuring her candid look in the elegant and breezy summer dress as she effortlessly aced the chic vibe. Sitting by a pile of cushions, Mira was featured donning the pink and white maxi dress which sported classic chevron pattern along with a vibrant clamp-dyed geometric pattern by artisans in Mumbai. Crafted in muslin silk, the easy-breezy dress came with a wide neckline, mother of pearl show buttons and puffed sleeves that were elasticated to sit comfortably on or off the shoulders.

Cut for a comfortable fit, the lightweight dress came with a side zipper. Accessorising her look with a simple bracelet and a delicate chain, Mira pulled back her luscious tresses into a low clutch hairstyle to ace the fuss-free look and captioned the picture, “Jane Austen goes for a Holi Ball #friendsandfrivolity (sic).”

On the other hand, Rakul had pulled back her hair into an elegant low bun with loose strands of hair falling on her face as she accessorised her look with a pair of round jeweled earrings from Aquamarine Jewellery along with a set of finger rings and a smartwatch. She had completed her look with a pair of bling Kohlapuri slippers and was styled by fashion stylist and consultant, Anshika Verma.

The pink and white maxi or the Miranda dress is credited to India-based fashion label Jodi that boasts of ready-to-wear ensembles for women and men with a range of accessories that feature bold colours and graphic prints and gives a new lease of life to the fading handicraft culture of India. The dress originally costs ₹7,690 on the designer website.

Mira and Rakul's Miranda dress from Jodi(thejodilife.com)

Mira Rajput or Rakul Preet Singh, who do you think pulled off the elegant and breezy summer dress better?

