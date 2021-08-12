Kareena Kapoor doing Shavasana in a bun and workout clothes is a mood, we relate

Bollywood actor, author and mother-of-two Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue yogini. After giving birth to her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, the star has been actively including yoga in her daily schedule to get fit and kickstart that postpartum recovery. Her latest workout post is a weekday mood, and we relate.

Kareena Kapoor and her yoga trainer, Anshuka, took to Instagram recently to share a glimpse of the actor's yoga routine with her fans. Kareena did the Shavasana or the Mrtasana in the post to relax her body post a workout session.

Kareena shared her picture on Instagram stories with the caption, "Shavasana in my bun with my favouritest @anshukayoga." She relaxed on the ground, wearing a beige strappy sports bra and distressed black tights.

Kareena Kapoor doing the Shavasana.

Kareena's trainer Anshuka also posted the star's picture on her page and explained the importance of doing Shavasana. She explained that practising this pose is an important step to be followed after a yoga routine to allow the body to relax.

Anshuka wrote, "Shavasana (in a bun) never felt more peaceful @kareenakapoorkhan. Quick reminder - Shavasana is a must after every practice and there are a few things you can do to make sure it goes well - focus on every breath and mentally scan yourself to consciously let go of stress, there is no right or wrong duration."

"So the next time you reach the end of your Yoga practice, don't forget to get your Shavasana in. #shavasana #yogaasana #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #yogalove #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #mumbaiyoga #anshukayoga," she added.

Benefits of Shavasana:

Shavasana is a yoga pose that relaxes the nervous system more than any other asana. This instantly brings down the body temperature after a workout. It relieves stress, repairs cells, relaxes the body and helps self-healing.

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have two sons - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

