Rakul Preet practises High Lunge Prayer Twist in new pic, read its benefits here
health

Rakul Preet practises High Lunge Prayer Twist in new pic, read its benefits here

Want to say goodbye to midweek blues? Take inspiration from Rakul Preet's morning routine that included the High Lunge Prayer Twist, a deep-stretch yoga pose. Read all its benefits here. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Rakul Preet practises High Lunge Prayer Twist in new pic, read its benefits here(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

Stretching routines and strength-building exercises are great for improving the core and achieving detoxification and peace. One such yoga asana can help you gain all of these things, and Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has fallen in love with it. We are talking about the High Lunge Prayer Twist or the Parivrtta Anjaneyasana.

Rakul's trainer Anshuka took to Instagram today, Wednesday, September 15, to share a photo of the actor doing the High Lunge Prayer Twist or the Parivrtta Anjaneyasana. Anshuka, who trains celebrities like Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, revealed that Rakul was doing the pose to achieve strength, detoxification, and peace.

Anshuka captioned Rakul's photo, "Balancing twists @rakulpreet for strength, detox and peace. Love the way twists work on the body and mind and this particular high lunge prayer twist is also one of my favourites. #yogatwists #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #wellness #yogaeverydamday #rakulpreet #anshukayoga."

Take a look at the photo:

Rakul Preet said goodbye to her midweek blues by doing this deep stretch yoga asana. She wore a light blue sports bra and matching tights with tied up tresses for the workout routine.

To do the pose, Rakul got into a high lunge pose, twisted her body, pressed her palms together, hinged forward at the waist, and pressed her outer elbow to the outer knee.

Benefits of doing the High Lunge Prayer Twist:

Practising the High Lunge Prayer Twist stimulates the abdominal organs and improves digestion. Additionally, doing yogic breathing while doing the pose is said to play an important role in promoting the detoxification process in our body.

High Lunge Prayer Twist strengthens the quadriceps and gluteus muscles. It develops stamina and endurance in the thighs. It also helps in stretching the psoas and hips, improves balance, concentration and core awareness. Before doing the asana, do take advice from your yoga teacher or an expert.

