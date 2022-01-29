Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakul Preet Singh's headstand yoga hack for 'when life turns upside down' has these benefits: Read here

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture of herself doing yoga's headstand or Sirsasana. She also shared her yoga life hack and wrote that 'when life turns upside down,' one needs to adjust their view. Read the benefits of this pose here.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has a great yoga hack for life when things don't work out. The star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself doing a headstand and wrote that when life 'turns upside down,' one needs to adjust their view. The fitness post motivated us to take out our yoga mats and get our lifestyles back on track.

On Friday, Rakul shared the picture of herself doing yoga's Sirsasana or headstand with her Instagram family. It is an inverted asana in modern yoga and is known as the king of all asanas because of its various benefits. "When life turns upside down simply adjust your view #yogathoughts," Rakul captioned the post.

The 31-year-old actor did the Sirsasana or headstand wearing a flamingo pink sleeveless crop top and matching workout tights.

Sirsasana Or Headstand Benefits:

Sirsasana is also known as the king of all asanas because it supplies nutrient-rich pure blood to the brain and scalp, thus acting as a regulator.

Additionally, Sirsasana helps calm the mind, alleviates stress and depression, activates the pituitary and pineal glands, stimulates the lymphatic system, and strengthens the upper body, spine, and core. It also enhances lung capacity, stimulates abdominal organs, and boosts digestion.

How To Do Sirsasana?

Begin by sitting in the Vajrasana position to do this pose. Then, widen the knees slightly and place the elbows parallel to the shoulders, keeping arms extended. Now, interlock the fingers and place the crown of your head on the mat.

Lift your knees and shoulder blades off the floor gradually. Then, bring your feet close to your face such that your head and back are in a straight line. Now, lift one leg, followed by the other and extend them. If you are unable to do it, use the wall for support.

So, are you doing yoga's Sirsasana or Headstand today?

