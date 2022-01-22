Loved Rakul Preet Singh's sleeveless floral midi dress for outing in Mumbai? It is worth 13k

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has emerged as a face to watch out for, whether it is on the big screen or the red carpet. With several blockbusters to her name, the actor has gained fans all over the country. But it is not just her films that have her followers hooked. Rakul's sartorial choices also leave many swooning. Her latest outfit choice for a day outing in Mumbai is one noteworthy example.

Shutterbugs clicked Rakul Preet, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, outside the Dharma Productions office in Andheri on Thursday. The actor, wearing a printed midi dress, was seen stepping out of her car and posing for the cameras outside the building. Her ensemble is a perfect look for a summer outing with your best friends or attending a laidback Sunday brunch. In case you missed it, scroll for a closer peek.

Rakul Preet Singh clicked outside the Dharma Productions office. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rakul's spaghetti dress in viscose georgette fabric features barely-there straps, smocked back, a plunging V neckline, cinched detail on the torso, and a tiered skirt with a flowy silhouette.

Rakul's spaghetti dress features a plunging V neckline. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The ensemble comes in a pleasing pastel blue shade adorned with multi-coloured floral print in pink, yellow, brown and white hues. The dress is a must-have piece in your collection for those humid days. Keep scrolling to add the exact same dress in your wardrobe.

The summer attire, called Insia Spaghetti Dress, is from the shelves of the clothing label Shop Verb. It is worth ₹13,500.

The Insia Spaghetti Dress. (shopverb.com)

In the end, Rakul completed the look with simple jewel pieces that include a sleek gold chain featuring delicate charms, gem-adorned rings, a broad-strap watch, tan peep-toe strappy sandals, and vintage white-rimmed sunglasses. Centre-parted open tresses and soft-glam makeup featuring blush pink lips and dewy skin concluded her beauty picks for the day.

Rakul completed the look with simple jewel pieces(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

You can give your summer closet a colourful update with Rakul's dress. Either style it minimally, like the star or add a statement necklace to spruce up the look further.

What do you think of Rakul's dress?