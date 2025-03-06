Ramadan, Lent 2025: Say goodbye to fasting-induced skin problems with these expert-approved tips

Fasting not only causes dehydration but also skin problems as a large number of people tend to experience dull and dry skin, puffiness around the face and breakouts. It is important to prioritise skincare during long periods of fasting and follow expert tips to prevent any skin problems during the period. [Also read: Is your sunscreen enough? Innovative formulations that really work for Indian skin tones] Hydrating skincare routine tips for glowing skin during Ramadan, Lent 2025 fasting.(Image by Mia St George)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaibhav Kalambe, Dermatologist at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, shared, “Fasting has a huge impact on your skin, as reduced water intake and changes in diet can lead to dehydration, dullness, and dryness. The skin woes can steal one’s peace of mind. When the body lacks enough hydration, the skin is one of the first areas to suffer and get impacted, making it essential to follow a proper skincare routine designed by an expert for glowing and radiant skin.”

He asserted, “Understanding the importance of skincare during fasting: During fasting, the body tends to concentrate on internal healing and detoxification. However, due to dehydration, the skin loses its natural moisture. Since the body does not receive water for extended hours, the skin can become dry, flaky, irritated, and dull. Not only this, some can also get breakouts due to changes in diet, stress, and lack of hydration. To keep your skin nourished and glowing, it’s essential to adopt a skincare routine to be able to protect against dehydration.”

Watch out for these skin problems during fasting

1. Dryness and flakiness: Dehydration can cause tightness, roughness and skin patchiness.

2. Dull and tired appearance: Dehydrated skin lacks elasticity and a healthy glow. Hence, the skin can appear to be dull and moisture-less. Existing fine lines and wrinkles may become more prominent because of dehydration.

3. Breakouts and sensitivity: A sudden change in diet, reduced detoxification, and dryness can trigger acne and irritation which will require attention from an expert.

4. Dark circles and puffiness: Inadequate hydration can cause under-eye puffiness and make dark circles more prominent.

Hydrating routine tips for glowing skin

1. Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to keep skin hydrated and shiny.

2. Include fruits like watermelon which has a higher water content.

3. Opt for herbal teas, coconut water or infused water for proper hydration.

4. Wash your face with a hydrating cleanser to avoid stripping natural oils.

5. Avoid harsh soaps or chemical-laden products which can further dry out the skin.

6. Use a hydrating moisturiser with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or glycerin.

7. Opting for a lightweight face oil or serum before bed can be a good option.

8. Go for a sunscreen with over SPF 50 as suggested by the doctor.

Everyone should swear by a skincare routine to be able to keep various skin woes at bay. Refrain from using any products without the doctor's knowledge.

