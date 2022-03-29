Rashmika Mandanna proves she loves working out in new gym video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan react

Actor Rashmika Mandanna loves working out, and her new video is proof enough to back our claim. The Pushpa: The Rise actor often shares pictures and videos of her workout routine with fans and motivates them to get on the fitness bandwagon by sharing her health goals. The star's latest video shows her indulging in a high-intensity training session and even got a thumbs up from fellow actors, like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ishaan Khatter, Kajal Aggarwal, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan. They all hearted the actor's post.

On Monday, Rashmika took to her Instagram page to share a 24-second-long clip that showed her burning calories and sweating it out with her fitness trainer. The star, dressed in an oversized lavender tank top with black hot shorts, gym shoes and a high ponytail, did several high-octane exercises. "Drop a [flexed arm muscles] if you like working out too," Rashmika captioned her post.

Check it out here:

The clip shows Rashmika doing Leg Workouts, Weighted Leg Raise Variations, Squat Variations, and more exercises. The star even included intense leg work in her training that showed her coach motivating her to keep pushing. Rashmika was drenched in sweat and burned many calories by the end of the session.

Leg Workout Benefits:

Leg workouts engage the major muscle groups in our body, which helps to improve overall athletic performance. A strong lower body helps prevent injury and manage chronic conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

Squat Benefits:

Squats help one burn more calories, lose weight and lowers the chance of injuring your knees and ankles. This exercise strengthens the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles, benefits the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques, and improves core strength.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently made headlines after several reports claimed that she is soon going to marry her friend and co-actor, Vijay Devarakonda. After this, Vijay reacted to the claims with a cryptic tweet.

