Readers have biological advantage with better brain anatomy: Study recommends solutions for non-readers

Leisure time nowadays includes scrolling on social media feeds or binge-watching. Digital devices and platforms are preferred more than picking up a book. Reading for leisure is slowly declining. They feel more stimulating and entertaining than reading chunks of ‘boring texts’. Rarely people read for fun anymore. (Shutterstock)

As this shift happens and grows more and more prominent, let’s take a look at the very basic biology that moulds someone as a reader. Could it be possible that someone is a better reader because of their brain anatomy? A study published in Neuroimage shows the brain structure of readers, explaining why some people excel at reading.

ALSO READ: Intelligence secrets revealed; study says smart people's brains work like internet

Difference in brain anatomy for readers

The study assessed data from over 1,000 participants in their study, highlighting structural differences in the brains of skilled readers. Two key regions in the left hemisphere of the brain stood out- the anterior temporal lobe and Heschl’s gyrus.

The study author Mikeal Roll further explained the functions of these two regions. The anterior temporal lobe plays a key role in associating and categorizing meaningful information. He further described with the help of an example: when we encounter a word like leg, this brain's region helps us combine visual, sensory, and motor information to form a comprehensive understanding. So we understand how leg works and looks. Skilled readers do this too. They have a larger anterior temporal lobe, suggesting they visualise words. No wonder readers have great imaginations! They can easily ‘see’ the story in their heads.

The second part is Heschl’s gyrus. It is a part of the brain that processes sounds, and it plays a surprising role in reading. While reading is usually thought of as a silent, visual activity, it also requires phonological awareness. This means being able to hear and recognize the different sounds in a language, which is an important step in learning to read, especially for kids. For example, children need to connect the letters they see with the sounds they hear.

The study found that people who are better at reading often have a thicker left Heschl’s gyrus. On the other hand, changes in its structure are linked to reading difficulties, such as dyslexia. This shows that sound processing in the brain is closely tied to reading skills.

The study delved further into the brain structure to identify the other parts that help in reading. Mikeal Roll described through The “balloon model” of brain growth, suggesting that the left side of the brain has higher levels of myelin, a fatty substance that fastens communication between nerve cells. This causes some brain areas to become larger but thinner, helping with the quick and accurate processing needed for language and reading.

How to improve brain performance

Learning a new language intensively strengthens the brain. (Shutterstock)

It may seem unfair how readers show a biological advantage with adept brain structure. But all hope is lost as brain is highly adaptable. One still has time to turn it around. With productive skills, one can improve the brain's structure itself.

Learning a new language can help increase cortical thickness. Cortical thickness affects how well the brain processes information, with thicker areas helping the brain handle more complex tasks. While reading more helps in strengthening Heschl’s gyrus and temporal pole.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Suffering a reader's block? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to develop a reading habit