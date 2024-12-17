Intelligence secrets revealed; study says smart people's brains work like internet

Intelligence varies from person to person. While genetics and environment are deemed as the roots, there’s a much more complex work at play here. A study published in PNAS Nexus revealed new insights into how the brain’s connectivity patterns, rather than specific, localised areas, contribute to intellectual abilities. The smartest person in the room may have a very well connected brain. (Shutterstock)

Brain connectivity is how different parts of the brain communicate with each other. So it’s not just a specific area that makes one sharp and smart but how the brain is wired and connected in its whole, entirety. The study challenged the traditional belief that intelligence is only associated with the prefrontal cortex. Intelligence is not localised as thought. All regions of the brain are equally responsible.

More coordinated,the smarter it is

When a brain is well-connected and coordinated, information is shared faster with quicker response time. (Shutterstock)

The brain’s contribution to intelligence is not confined to certain areas. Intelligence depends on how well the brain coordinates with the other regions. The researchers even compared this situation to the internet to explain the functioning better. Intelligence seems to arise from how different regions work together across vast neural networks, much like how the internet works through interconnected computers.

Different types of intelligence

Intelligence is not a one-size-fits-all concept. There’s no one particular type of intelligence. The researchers focused on three types of intelligence: fluid intelligence, which involves solving new problems; crystallized intelligence, which is based on knowledge acquired through experience and learning and general intelligence, which is a combination of both. By examining the brain’s connectivity patterns, they found they could predict a person's intelligence scores without even administering traditional intelligence tests.

