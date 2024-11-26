Guilty of always playing it safe? Your brain is to be blamed for risk-aversive decisions

Are you always beating yourself up for taking the straight and easy path? If you’re blaming yourself for chickening out, straying away from risks and sticking to your comfort zone, this may surprise you. It’s not about preference or even laziness, but it’s all about your brain's wiring instead. A study published in the journal Cognitive Psychology revealed that choosing a simple solution for a complex problem at hand has an inherent psychological reasoning. Brain leans towards simple solutions to maximise efficiency.(Pexels)

Preference for simplicity

There’s this mental tendency to lean towards simplicity for any complex, serious problem, something that is easy and gets the job done quickly without too much metal effort. Researchers at the University of Waterloo showed how the brain is wired to prefer straightforward, easy solutions and shortcuts for any problem.

The study examined 2,820 participants over seven experiments. They were given problems that had both simple and twisted solutions. Repeatedly, all the participants chose the simple, easy options. It reflects this innate preference for simplicity. The researchers emphasised that this tendency isn't laziness, but in fact brain trying to work with optimum efficiency without overcomplicating matters and choosing simplicity as the way forward.

Simplicity for efficiency

The researchers also stressed how simple solutions are reliable, trustworthy and common. Whereas, complicated solutions are risky and unpredictable, doubling the effort of brain work and might even cost true efficiency. The human brain naturally gravitates towards efficiency, which is why it is drawn towards simple and easy solutions.

Co-author Ori Friedman said, “Our research suggests that people care a lot about efficiency—the idea of doing more with less—and that this focus on efficiency affects how people think about both explanations and accomplishments.”

The research also highlights the human brain's ability to seek efficiency by streamlining effort. As they say, work smart, not hard.