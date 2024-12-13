Holiday brain fog: Why December feels like the Friday of the year

As December begins, life starts to feel more relaxed and festive with occasions such as Christmas and New Years. Social media is full of jokes and memes saying, “December is the Friday of the year.” Many of us relate to this idea, as the month feels like a long break waiting to happen. But along with this holiday mood, some people notice they feel tired, distracted, or forgetful. This is often called holiday brain fog. Holiday brain fog is not just a fun phrase.

“Brain fog occurs due to high inflammation levels and hormonal changes impacting mood, energy, and focus. Stress, poor sleep, and unhealthy habits during the festive season often trigger this state,” shares Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director of Psychiatry at Asian Hospital.

Moreover, the “Friday” comparison makes sense. Just like Fridays bring thoughts of the weekend, December makes us think about relaxing, celebrating, and spending time with loved ones. But this mindset can make it easy to lose track of time, forget tasks, or feel too tired to finish what needs to be done.

“Holidays are meant to rejuvenate the brain, but they can sometimes do the opposite. Sleep deprivation from early sightseeing, irregular meal times, and overindulgence in rich, sugary foods or alcohol can disrupt the body’s rhythms, leaving the brain sluggish and unfocused," explains Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital.

How to combat holiday brain fog:

Holiday brain fog stems from stress, disrupted routines, and overindulgence during festive times. Packed schedules, late nights, and rich foods can disrupt sleep, elevate cortisol levels, and lead to cognitive fatigue.

To combat this, Dr Sneha Sharma, Consultant Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi suggests keeping a regular sleep schedule and adding relaxing activities like reading or yoga to your day. Staying hydrated is essential, especially if you’re drinking coffee or alcohol.

Balancing festive treats with healthy meals, like including fruits, nuts, and leafy greens, helps maintain energy. Daily physical activity, even a short walk, boosts mental clarity. Simplify tasks by using to-do lists and setting boundaries to avoid overcommitting.