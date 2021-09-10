Recipe: Let Espresso & Date Smoothie or Java Green Smoothie be your sworn BFF

Is it just us or do smoothies really reset our body back to factory settings? Smoothies are a gift from heaven that come in different flavours and if you too feel the same, we have good news for you!

To kickstart a long weekend, we dug up two smoothie recipes that are similar to the chilly treats at cafes but with a healthy twist and will give you energy for the day ahead. If smoothies are your go-to drinks, try these recipes of Espresso & Date Smoothie or Java Green Smoothie and let them be your sworn BFFs.

1. Espresso & Date Smoothie:

Espresso & Date Smoothie: (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

30ml Espresso or mokapot coffee

1 Banana

2-3 Dates

1 tbsp. Peanut butter

1 tbsp Maple syrup

60ml Almond milk or milk of choice

5 Ice cubes

Method:

Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth. You can run the blender into medium speed as ice cubes need to be crushed but make sure don't blend it for longer that might effect the consistency.

For thicker smoothie, use frozen banana and cool down espresso before your pour into blender.

2. Java Green Smoothie

Java Green Smoothie (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

150ml French press coffee (make it bit stronger)

Half Avocado, pilled and mashed

50ml Condensed milk

10ml Vanilla syrup

5-6 Ice cubes

Method:

Put avocado, coffee, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla syrup, and ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth.

Pour into glasses and enjoy. If you want low in sugar replace condensed milk with soy cream and vanilla syrup to vanilla extract.

(Recipes: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile, are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Almond milk is not only low in calories but also dairy-free, nutritious and may reduce the risk of heart disease. While unsweetened almond milk doesn't raise blood sugar, enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones as it is high in vitamin D.

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

