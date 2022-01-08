Recovered from Omicron? Tips to regain stamina by an expert

The highly mutated Omicron variant is causing a huge spike in Covid-19 infections as the daily cases in India surge past 1 lakh from a few thousands in a matter of one week.

While the super-infectious strain is said to cause mostly mild disease in people, as per experts people infected by it are at risk of developing long Covid. The common symptoms of Omicron are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.

To avoid long Covid, one must work towards regaining the lost immunity post the disease.

Dr. Rekha Radhamony, Ayurveda expert, says that one can regain immunity with the combination of healthy diet, exercise and sleep, and not decoctions or supplements.

The expert suggests that incorporating certain healthy habits can help relieve your post Covid symptoms.

Get back to eating healthy slowly and steadily

"Start with fasting, let your digestive fire build slowly, increase quantity of food progressively. Start with light warm cooked foods with good fats until your digestion normalises," she says.

Get back to exercising regularly

She says just because you feel "weakness" or "tiredness", do not skip exercise. "Do some kind of movement or activity or simple walking or Yoga," she adds.

Don't go overboard with these foods

Dr Radhamony urges her followers not to overload their system with vitamin C and citrus fruits to gain back the immunity while their digestion is still not working optimally.

Relax your mind

The expert asks one to work on their mind post Covid. She says that the virus affects our brain function and mind and the best way to relax the mind is good sleep, breathing exercises and meditation.