Early depression in teenagers is often missed. The teenage years are a period of emotional upheavals with multiple twists and turns. These are the years when the growing child (teenager) starts forming strong bonds with people outside the home. When strong bonds are forged with friends, some of them last lifelong. However, this is also the period where there are multiple transitions taking place in terms of physical, mental and emotional growth. Transitions during this period of growth lead to emotional turmoil.

It can lead to a period of stress which can occur due to peer pressure, bullying, difficulty in gelling with the peer group, body shaming, and poor academic performance. Some teenagers develop slowly as compared to their peers and may develop feelings of not blending in with their counterparts. (Also read: Is your teenager struggling with depression? Know the signs, tips to deal)

"This may bring in transient feelings of loneliness, loss of appetite, excessive appetite, increased food cravings, lethargy, body ache, extreme sleepiness or insomnia. They may shun company and prefer to be locked in their rooms. Many of these signs and symptoms are transient and fleeting. In a large number of cases, these signs and symptoms may occur for a few days and then they bounce back to normal. However, if these symptoms persist for more than 2 weeks at any point of time, it is necessary to contact a doctor for proper evaluation," Dr. Paula Goel, Consultant Pediatrician, Adolescent Physician and the Founder of Fayth Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle.

Dr. Paula suggested the following red flags for diagnosing early depression in teenagers.

appetite changes

social isolation

agitation

restlessness

poor academic performance

easy crying

passive aggressive behaviour

lack of personal hygiene

extreme anger

irritable behaviour

high-risk behaviour

self-harm

suicide attempt

slow movements

excessive body pain or headache

addictions – using alcohol, drugs, tobacco

low self-esteem and self-confidence

Feeling of self-worthlessness or guilt

Constant thoughts of past failures

Self-blame / self-criticism

Extreme sensitivity to rejection or failure

Difficulty in concentration, decision making

Think that life and future are bleak

Symptoms of depression can vary in severity. Depression can significantly impact one,s ability to function at work, at home, in social situations, and in other spheres of one's life. It may be difficult to identify what is normal or abnormal or is it just a part of growing up.

Prevention:

Prevention is difficult as it is difficult to identify when the adolescent can slip into depression. However keeping the above pointers in mind, one can ensure certain strategies which may be helpful. Encourage your teenager to:

Reduce stress, build resiliency, and raise self-esteem to better manage problems as they arise. Practice self-care, by creating a healthy diet and healthy sleep routine and using electronics responsibly and in moderation.

3. Close friendship and social support, especially in times of crisis.

4. Get treated at the earliest sign of a problem to help prevent depression from worsening.

5. Maintain ongoing treatment, if recommended to prevent a relapse of depression symptoms.

