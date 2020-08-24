e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Covid-19: Anxiety and depression in teenagers on the downfall during pandemic, studies show

Covid-19: Anxiety and depression in teenagers on the downfall during pandemic, studies show

Even those who are not particularly susceptible to getting infected like children and young adults, are caught up in the whirlwind of unprecedented changes. They might not be the ones whose health is being primarily affected, but the lifestyle change that has occurred is bound to take its toll.

health Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:20 IST
hindustantime.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
hindustantime.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Time, Delhi
Studies show improvement in mental health of teenagers, amid pandemic.
Studies show improvement in mental health of teenagers, amid pandemic. (Pixabay )
         

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not particularly beneficial to health, body and mind, to say the least. Even those who are not susceptible to getting infected like children and young adults, are caught up in the whirlwind of unprecedented changes. They might not be the ones whose health is being primarily affected, but the lifestyle change that has occurred is bound to take its toll.

Recent studies show that young adults, in particular, are getting more depressed and anxious as SARS-CoV-2 uproots whatever budding life plans they’d been nursing, whereas studies done by the University of Bristol with 13 to 14-year-olds show a drop in their anxiety levels as compared to what they had been last October.

Researchers from the University of Bristol surveyed 1,000 secondary school children in South West England, and they were quite surprised by the significantly lower rates of anxiety in teenagers, especially considering the global pandemic. The biggest question raised by this survey was about the negative impact of the school environment on the mental health of children being significantly more damaging than a worldwide pandemic.

In the UK recently, there has been talk of reopening schools, as Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical adviser, said that not returning to school will most likely be more harmful to children than the coronavirus. He was quoted saying in an interview with BBC that, “”the chances of children dying from Covid-19 are incredibly small” - but missing lessons “damages children in the long run”.

It was only after this announcement that this survey was conducted by Emily Widnall and Dr Judy Kidger. The lead author of the study Emily Widnall said in an interview with BBC, “With the whole world in the grip of a devastating pandemic, which has thrown everyone’s lives into turmoil, the natural expectation would be to see an increase in anxiety. While we saw anxiety levels rise for a few of our participants, it was a big surprise to discover quite the opposite was the case for many of them.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In