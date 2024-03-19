Second marriages are becoming increasingly common, with many couples choosing to restart families together and as a result, the demand for fertility treatment among second-marriage couples is on the rise. For some, the desire to have a child together can be an important part of building a strong bond and creating a shared family unit. Remarriage to parenthood: Tips for couples to overcome challenges with fertility treatment in second marriages (Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, shared, “By openly discussing these issues and seeking support from professionals, couples who have remarried can increase their chances of success in starting or expanding their family through assisted reproductive technologies.” She stated the factors behind second marriages:

The age of marriage is now considerably later compared to the previous generations. Divorce and second marriage rates are now higher than they used to be in the past.

The divorce rate in India is steadily increasing year by year. It’s estimated that the number of divorces has more than doubled over the last two decades. The rate of divorce in urban cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru is higher. Many couples are ending their unhappy marriages rather than staying in toxic or abusive relationships. Moreover, the younger generation is more willing to prioritize personal happiness and self-fulfillment over societal expectations of marital longevity.

Couples are willing to seek separation when essential needs are not being met. Getting a divorce, and starting life afresh with a new partner is commoner now than in the decades past. In the meanwhile, the age of the couple also goes up and the biological clock starts to slow down. In the previous marriage, either the wife already had children or the husband had, sometimes both had children or they never conceived in the previous marriage. Sometimes, they conceive but have miscarriages. However, now that the couple is starting a new inning of life with each other, they may wish to have children with each other and might end up facing difficulties in conceiving due to multiple factors.

Due to advanced age and previous fertility problems or new fertility problems that have cropped up, the couple may be unable to conceive and have a child together in the new marriage.

There is also a rise in secondary infertility. Some couples face problems conceiving a second child after the first pregnancy. Secondary infertility refers to issues of conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to full term for the second time. This type of infertility is seen among women who plan babies in their late 30s or early 40s. Factors leading to secondary infertility are low sperm production, ovulation disorders, uterine conditions, fallopian tube damage, endometriosis, unhealthy weight loss or weight gain, certain medications or chemotherapy treatment, blockages caused by fibroids, complications during previous pregnancies or surgeries, poor diet choices, and smoking. IVF can come to the rescue of such couples.

Dr Sulbha Arora opined, “IVF is a boon for couples who opt for a second marriage and are unable to conceive: Second marriages often come with unique challenges, especially when it comes to starting a family. For couples who are struggling to conceive naturally, IVF can be a game-changer. It offers hope and a practical solution for those who may have thought their chances of having a child were slim. IVF provides a ray of light for second-marriage couples by offering them the opportunity to create their biological child together.”

Highlighting that it allows second marriage couples to overcome any fertility issues they may be facing and fulfill their dream of expanding their family, the expert concluded, “With advancements in technology, IVF has become more accessible and successful than ever before, providing a glimmer of hope for couples who are determined to welcome a baby into their lives. The journey of undergoing IVF as a second marriage couple can strengthen the bond between partners as they navigate the process together, supporting each other every step of the way. IVF offers these couples a chance at parenthood that is both rewarding and empowering.”