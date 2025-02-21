Remnant cholesterol: What is it? Doctor explains its effect on heart health

Cholesterol is a significant indicator of heart health. For heart-related medical tests, cholesterol is one of the primary elements tested. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sandeep Khasa, cardiologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “Growing research is indicating that remnant cholesterol, a less familiar form of cholesterol, could be an even more specific and important marker for forecasting heart attack and stroke risk.” Also read | Top 5 foods to fight high cholesterol levels “High remnant cholesterol levels are highly associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease," said Dr Sandeep Khasa.(Unsplash)

What is remnant cholesterol?

Dr Sandeep Khasa explained, “Remnant cholesterol is the cholesterol present in remnant lipoproteins, which are residues after triglycerides are removed from very low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs). Unlike LDL cholesterol, also known as "bad cholesterol," remnant cholesterol is present in triglyceride-rich lipoproteins and is thought to be more atherogenic or have a greater propensity to lead to plaque buildup in the arteries.”

Why is remnant cholesterol important?

"High remnant cholesterol levels are highly associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even in people with normal LDL cholesterol levels," added the cardiologist. He further noted that remnant cholesterol can have severe implications on heart health.

Know how remnant cholesterol can wreck havoc for heart health.

"This increased risk is the behavior of remnant lipoproteins. These lipoproteins are most likely to deposit in the arterial walls, causing inflammation and plaque formation—another major cause of atherosclerosis. In contrast to LDL cholesterol, which is mainly delivered to tissues, remnant cholesterol-rich particles are more likely to circulate longer. This increases the potential for arterial injury," highlighted Dr Sandeep Khasa.

How can remnant cholesterol affect heart health?

Shedding light on it, the cardiologist explained, "Given the intense connection between remnant cholesterol and cardiovascular incidents, physicians are increasingly considering it as an important aspect in determining the risk of heart disease. Controlling remnant cholesterol can sometimes need a balance between lifestyle adjustments like a healthy heart diet, exercising regularly, and medication in specific situations." Dr Sandeep Khasa added that the inclusion of remnant cholesterol in standard cholesterol testing can help in earlier intervention and better prevention against heart attack and stroke.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.