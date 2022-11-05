Rise in pollution is leading to asthma exacerbations. Here's how to manage the condition

While the festivities of Diwali bring us a lot to celebrate, what it also brings with it are more concentrated levels of pollutants and particulate matter, such as those found in haze and smoke when fireworks are used. This rise in pollution along with the cold and dry air in the atmosphere due to the change in season, can irritate the airways and cause symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks.

In fact excessive, continuous exposure to polluted air not only worsens pre-existing respiratory conditions leading to frequent asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups but also can lead to newer cases of asthma and COPD. As a result of the increase in AQI, we have been seeing patients with complaints of coughing, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing since Diwali with even children experiencing an acute cough and shortness of breath.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Kumar Prakash, Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta in Gurugram, informed, “Patients suffering from respiratory illnesses such as COPD, asthma and others are reporting acute exacerbations, an increase in symptoms such as coughing, dyspnea and acute nasal problems. Aside from worsening AQI, the change in weather is another factor causing a lot of problems for patients with respiratory illnesses. As the weather transitions to cold and breezy, the cold, dry air and sudden shifts in the weather can irritate the airways, causing one to produce more mucus and leading to exacerbations if the patients are not taking their medications properly.”

He suggested, “Such patients are advised to consult a doctor if their symptoms worsen, to stick to their medications, to use inhalers, nasal sprays, and antihistamines on a regular basis. Apart from that, people are advised to wear a mask, avoid going out when the AQI is extremely low, avoid outdoor activities, practise routine exercise indoors, consult a pulmonologist if symptoms flare up, and avoid self-medication.”

Adding to the list of tips to manage the condition, Dr Hemant Kalra, Chest Specialist at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in New Delhi, recommended, “As a first step, preventive measures should be followed like - ensuring that you are able to identify as well as avoid possible triggers, by staying indoors or wearing a face mask when stepping out. This should be combined with a ready action plan prepared in consultation with your doctor, an inhaler by your side –in the case of asthmatics and taking regular inhalation therapy as prescribed by your doctor. Additionally, a peak flow meter can also be used to monitor your lung health and manage your condition better.”

Dr Piyush Goel, Consultant Pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals in Gurugram, echoed, “Air pollution effects people who are suffering from Asthma, COPD and other chronic comorbidities. Recently, we have seen a lot of patients who are suffering from respiratory disease due to change in season and rise in pollution. The patients who have remained stable for the past 6 months are now having exacerbations of lung disease.”

To prevent exaggeration during this season, he advised people must follow these tips:

- Use N95 mask or even a simple mask to avoid getting dust particles in your lungs

- With pollution there are lot of season infection and people are prone to get infection. To avoid getting these condition people should take preventable vaccination. There are two kind of vaccination which is influenza vaccination and pneumococcal vaccination to avoid common viruses and lung infection

- If someone has a chronic health condition then the person should go for regular consultation so that this condition can remain stable and that even some mild condition may not rigger these conditions

- Drink plenty of water so that there is not dehydration. Dehydration can lead to accumulation of toxins. However, it is important to consult your doctor if you have any chronic condition

- Take lot of fruits and green vegetables in your diet along with some exercise. It is not necessary that one has to go outside for exercise, they can plan it at their own house. This will help in creating immunity of the body

- Smoking and alcohol drinking should be avoided if a person wants to be fit during this season