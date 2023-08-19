Rules of Ayurvedic bathing: Expert on best time to take bath, ideal temperature of water and more

Bathing plays an important role in our well-being. From removing dirt, sweat and toxins from the body to rejuvenating mind, taking bath every day is important to combat stress and relax muscles and nerves. How and when you take bath can also have an impact on your energy levels and mental health. As per Ayurveda, not only the timing of taking a shower is important but also the right temperature of the water. Adequate water must be used to take bath as cleansing is an important part of holistic health. The ancient medicinal practice also recommends Abhyanga or usage of warm herb-infused oil before taking bath to balance doshas and prevent illnesses. (Also read: Practice Yoga, avoid heavy exercise: Ayurveda expert on dos and don'ts to follow during monsoon)

Ayurveda expert Dr. Nitika Kohli shares tips for a refreshing and rejuvenating bathing experience that nurtures your body and soul.(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayurveda expert Dr. Nitika Kohli shares tips for a refreshing and rejuvenating bathing experience that nurtures your body and soul.

Best time to take bath

Dr Kohli recommends taking bath two times in a day one before sunrise after cleaning teeth and clearing the bowels while another time around sunset, preferably with lukewarm water to relieve stress and relax your muscles and nerves. This will also help you fall asleep in the night.

Use adequate water to clean your body and soul

An Ayurvedic text notes that a person must snana like Gajendra (bathe like an elephant), which possibly means that you must use adequate water to clean yourself.

Abhyanga, oil massage

Abhyanga, an oil massage before snana, is highly recommended. Sesame oil is the most preferred oil. However, you can use coconut oil or almond oil.

Use herbal powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the oil massage, gently rub herbal powder over your body slowly and firmly before washing it with water.

Some of the ingredients used in the herbal bath powder are:

Besan (Bengal gram)

Moong dal

Turmeric

Rose petals

Sandalwood

Neem leaves

Vetiver

The temperature of the water

For the best bathing experience, it is recommended to use lukewarm water. However, it's advisable to avoid pouring this water directly on your head to prevent any potential weakness in your hair and eyes. While washing your head, use water at room temperature.

Dr Kohli also advises to not take a shower immediately after eating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON