Run, ride and revel: Patriotic fervour grips Delhi-NCR

From flying kites to celebrating a day off from work, every activity that’s close to the heart takes precedence on most national holidays. But, indulging in just hobbies on chutti wala din, is now a thing of the past for denizens who are promoting both patriotism as well as a healthy lifestyle! Various running and cycling events are being organised in Delhi-NCR, this Independence Day.

Run for freedom, fitter days

With an aim to promote fitness while celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Bahadurgarh Runners Group (BRG), is organising a run called Ek Daud Desh Ke Naam. “Amid the pandemic, we have all realised the value of a good lifestyle. So, we modified our runs to accommodate all Covid protocols. We can’t have communal celebrations on Independence Day, hence running is a safe way to celebrate the day. Through this run, we are promoting mental and physical well-being while spreading the message of peace, solidarity and unity across the world,” says Deepak Chhillar, a member of the group, which will have 74 runners completing a run of 75km while holding the national flag.

Cycling with safety

Covid-19 protocols will be in place during the ride being organised by Pedals Power.

A Delhi-based community of cycling enthusiasts named Pedals Power, are also organising a ride on Independence Day. “Instead of just lounging all day, this is an innovative way to celebrate from the comfort of our city,” says Unique Jain, organiser of the event, adding, “Our cycling community rides every day and we will be riding on the morning of 15th as well. People who wish to join us can do so, and we make it comfortable for everyone since it will be a short 15km ride comprising 20-25 members. All safety measures will be adhered to, including social distancing, sanitisation as well as limit on the number of participants.”

Pedalling for a better future

Folks on Forks’ Freedom Ride 2021 will have 100 cyclists ride upto 100km.

Another collective of cycling enthusiasts, Folks on Forks, is organising Freedom Ride 2021, to spread the message of a healthier lifestyle and freedom from pollution on I-Day. “Our group was formed amid the pandemic, to cater to our mutual love for cycling. To further this spirit of unity, our ride will commence at 4am on August 15, and 100 cyclists will ride upto 100km followed by flag hoisting and a get together over breakfast at a venue in Gurugram,” says Amit Daga, founder of the group. To maintain adequate social distancing, “we will have two cyclists riding together, and then there will be a distance of 10 feet between the next batch. I’m sure it will be a delight to watch cyclists with flags on the city streets,” he adds.

Freedom from laziness

To celebrate the day on a high note, Gurgaon Runners Group (GRG) is organising a duathlon to spread the importance of health and fitness. “This Independence Day, we have pledged to get freedom from laziness and negativity through group fitness activities. A team of 50 runners, with a vision for a healthier and fitter Gurugram, will run with the Tricolour while maintaining social distancing and taking other necessary precautions for Covid-19,” says Mehak Kapoor, a member of the group.