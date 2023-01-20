Running tips: Participating in a marathon? Here's how to prepare your joints

It is marathon season and approximately 70% of runners report injuries following marathon race but to avoid this fiasco, we decided to get a health expert on board to share some important tips for the joint safety of marathon runners. Marathons are huge achievements for many individuals who want to keep healthy and active but it requires a lot of effort and practice, even if finishing it isn't your only goal.

The best objective is to have a nice marathon experience while avoiding injuries hence, running, like any other activity, requires adequate preparation to obtain the maximum advantages. Marathons may be quite taxing on the leg muscles and joints and approximately 70% of runners report injuries following the race where the majority are the result of improper training, footwear or pushing too hard, too soon.

In view of the marathon season, Dr Amyn Rajani, Arthroscopic Surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist from Nexus Day Surgery Centre, suggested some important tips for the joint safety of marathon runners to ensure they start and complete each marathon strong and healthy:

a) Preparing your joints before the marathon -

1. A day before your marathon, make time for activities other than leg day. Dr Amyn said, “Running a marathon well requires more than just strong calves and knees. Runners can protect their joints by concentrating on other muscle groups. These, in turn, will alleviate some of the strain off your joints and help spread the tension throughout your entire body on marathon day.”

2. Runners are also more likely to develop "Runner's Knee", a disease characterised by radiating discomfort caused by deterioration of knee cartilage. Marathon runners can avoid Runner's Knee by following an exercise plan that increases hip strength and flexibility. These exercises have been proven to alleviate Runner's Knee discomfort.

3. Dr Amyn also emphasized on putting your joints through a stress test. He explained, “The minimum duration any runner should have undergone training should be 3 to 4 months. Hence, they should have already tested the distance they want to run. That means if a runner is participating in a 21-kilometre race, then he or she should have already attempted to run 21 kilometres already.”

4. Moreover, it is important that you invest in proper gear. When asked about running shoes, Dr Amyn said, “What you wear might be the difference between a flawless finish and a trip to the emergency room. Make sure your running shoes have adequate support systems. Even the most costly and well-advertised "running shoes" may not provide appropriate support.”

b) While running the marathon -

Dr Amyn emphasized on keeping a close watch on your form. He advised, “Do not be afraid to regularly inspect and improve your form, especially when running. Fatigue, particularly in the final leg of the race, leads our bodies to stiffen and runners to lose their posture. This adds stress and energy to already overworked joints, increasing their vulnerability to injury. Pain and discomfort are frequent symptoms of poor posture. Whether you feel any tension in your shoulders, back, or arms, check to see if your form needs to be corrected.”