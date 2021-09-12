Sameera Reddy's powerful body positivity note is an apt self love reminder

Going by the monicker “messy mama” and “Happiness Creator”, Bollywood actor and now a digital influencer Sameera Reddy is all about smashing stereotypes, preaching body positivity whether related to stretch marks or other “imperfectly perfect” parts and encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle. Recently, the diva shared a “then and now” of her body transformation but with a body positivity pep talk that serves as a powerful self love reminder to knock out any toxic expectations.

Taking to her social media handle, Sameera shared a picture collage that featured her in a glamorous avatar on a ramp walk on one side, donning a sultry saree with silky tresses, heavy statement jewellery and flaunting a sexy waist line. The other frame carried her recent picture in Puma's black athleisure wear and messy hair, sans any jewellery or makeup but still flashing her radiant million dollar smile.

She shared in the caption, “Do you keep comparing yourself to what you were before? The healthiest thing you can do for your body and soul is to redefine and not get stuck on what used to be (sic).” Sameera added, “The world will still judge but you don’t need to fall prey to that . Move forward . Don’t look back (sic).”

Concluding her powerful body positivity note that served as an apt self love reminder, Sameera wrote, “I want to stay positive and thank my body for giving me so much support #selflove #healing #bodypositive #fitness #fitnessmotivation #realmotherhood #fitnessfriday #letsdothis (sic).”

Earlier, the mother of two had written an open letter to her stretch marks by sharing an unfiltered picture of herself showing off and embracing her stretch marks in the post-workout selfie. Often schooled for looking appealing and dressing up a certain way, women are conditioned by society to chase the beauty standards which are nothing only toxic expectations to seem “normal” and that is way a regular reminder like the one Sameera Reddy shared, is essential to not fall prey to these constant pressure nor pay heed to the body shaming or demotivating comments instead, live at one's own will and indulge in self love.

