Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Sameera Reddy's reply to fan who targeted her for promoting body positivity is self-love lesson we need
health

Sameera Reddy's reply to fan who targeted her for promoting body positivity is self-love lesson we need

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Sameera Reddy's reply to fan who targeted her for promoting body positivity is self-love lesson we need(Instagram/@reddysameera)
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bollywood actor and body positivity champion Sameera Reddy unequivocally promotes staying fit and healthy while loving our bodies. The actor is actively trying to change the conversation around fitness and mental health. Today, she talked about how the definition of body and fitness varies for everyone after a follower questioned her for trying to lose weight even when she feels confident about her body.

Sameera took to Instagram on Monday to post a screenshot of a follower's comment on one of her posts. The person had targeted the actor by asking her, "Just a question, if you were so confident of your body, why are you working out so much to lose weight?"

Replying to the comment, the 42-year-old actor opened about how the definition of the body varies for everyone. She stressed the importance of allowing acceptance and goals to go hand in hand. Sameera wrote, "Everyone has their own definition of body; and we can't judge it. Acceptance and Goals go hand in hand. Whatever the goal may be. The #bodypositivity movement focuses on the uniqueness of every shape & size. To uplift, to empower and to inspire. Whatever your choices may be #barewithsam #imperfectlyperfect #mondaymusings #comment4comment."

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at her post:

ALSO READ: Sameera Reddy says loving every jiggle and curve of our body is best exercise

Her reply to the follower is the lesson on self-love we needed today. When we talk about fitness and staying healthy, it is vital to allow your body to go through changes and fully accept them. This is how we can truly appreciate our bodies.

Sameera often talks about forgiving and loving our bodies and encourages her followers to do the same. Recently, she shared a video featuring daily body affirmations. She said that these affirmations have "the power to change your subconscious mind and that's how you program your body to manifest your wishes."

Watch her video:

Sameera's posts always act as the dose of positivity we need to motivate ourselves. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sameera reddy self-love
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ameesha Patel moves out of her comfort zone, tries kettleball swing

7

Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria flew to Mumbai, looking like this…

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Tips to boost your energy levels while fasting

Ankita Konwar is at peace as she does Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, Vrikshasana
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP