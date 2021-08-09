Sameera Reddy shares quirky Monday motivation video feat her kids, workout was never this fun

Actor and mother-of-two Sameera Reddy has a quirky Monday workout motivation video for netizens, and it comes with an adorable twist. The star, who actively speaks about fitness and body positivity, took to Instagram to share a video of her kids working out together. It is the most adorable video you will see today.

Who said exercising isn't fun? Well, they definitely must not have watched Sameera Reddy's munchkins burning those calories as if there was no tomorrow. The actor posted the video of her son and daughter on her Instagram page and called it Monday Motivation.

Sameera captioned the clip, "Who like to move it move it? #naughtynyra #mondaymotivation #happyhans #sunshinesiddy coach @ramex_08 Good morning #messymama #momlife." Watch the video here:

The video begins with the kids jumping outside their house, as Sameera's younger child, Nyra, copies her brother and two other children exercising with them.

It is an adorable sight to witness and proves that you can pick up your fitness routine any day. The star chose the Madagascar Theme song I Like To Move It for the reel.

Meanwhile, Sameera, who has been actively working out to achieve her goal weight before Diwali, took to Instagram recently to announce that she had lost 10 kg in six months. She shared a video talking about the same and added that she only had to lose 7.5 kg more. Her goal weight is 75 kilos.

Sameera credited her progress to the online community for supporting her throughout her weight-loss journey and discussing real issues with her.

Sameera has been actively talking about important issues like being comfortable in your body, losing pregnancy weight, mental health issues, body image issues and many more. Her fitness journey, which she documents online, is a fine example of her determination. Although she has kept herself away from Bollywood, she enjoys a massive fan base and stays connected with fans through her posts.

