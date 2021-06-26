Sameera Reddy reveals how she has lost weight 'because of intermittent fasting, sugar control'

Actor Sameera Reddy has always been vocal about body positivity and leading a healthy lifestyle on social media. She openly talks about her body, fitness routine and how she manages to include some healthy habits in her lifestyle.

Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Friday to share some updates on her Fitness Friday series. She spoke about how she loves to see real bodies and real pictures. Putting up a couple of photos, the actor demonstrated how 'photos can be misleading'. In the first picture, the actor is seen with a belly and flab, while she looks slimmer in the other.





Sameera also updated her fans about her fitness journey and talked about the changes her body has been going through after following a new fitness regime. She said that had she lost an inch all over, by intermittent fasting and sugar control, along with dedicated yoga and playing badminton four times a week. Sameera said that she aims to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali.

The actor captioned the post, "Photos can be so misleading On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I work out and I’m seeing results, but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder update I’ve had a good week. "I’ve down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with a dedicated yoga and badminton four times a week. I’m hoping to keep this up I think I will make my Diwali Goal how’s it going for you? #letsdothis #socialmedia vs #reality, Sameera wrote.

In her last Fitness Friday post, Sameera shared her fitness goal of turning 75 kilos. She said that she is determined to achieve her goal and still enjoys without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged.

Sameera is a fine example of body transformation. Although she has kept herself away from Bollywood, she enjoys a massive fan base and stays connected with fans through her posts.