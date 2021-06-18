Sameera Reddy says her 'luscious rolls finally coming down' as she shares weight loss pic

Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday shared a post to give a glimpse of her weight loss journey. She said she has lost significant weight and is 'even more determined' to achieve her goal. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt paired with black leggings as she kept her hair loose.

Smiling for the camera, Sameera Reddy captioned her post, "Major breakthrough this week ! I’ve had a significant drop in weight and my luscious rolls are finally coming down ! #fitnessfriday is my happy reminder for you and me to keep going and not give up !"

She added, "I’m 86.9 kg and even more determined to get to my goal of 75 kg and being able to just get to my optimum stamina still enjoying where I am at now without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged my intermittent fasting is back on track and my yoga is helping me with my mental and physical balance ( much needed) I’ve really had to hold back on sweet !! Super hard but I see the difference! how is it going for you ? #fitnessmotivation #bodypositive #imperfectlyperfect #letsdothis."

Reacting to her post, actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, wrote, "Thank you .. for motivating and supporting us all! Stay safe." Fans also praised her taking to the comments section. A fan said, "You will achieve your goal soon with all hardwork and determination your putting in." "And you look absolutely amazing!!!," wrote another. A third fan commented, "You look happy girl! something that’s more motivating than the drop in weight (ofcourse it’s big achievement!) Love that big wide smile." Another fan said, "You're frickin awesome!"

Sameera often shares posts and speaks on self-love, women empowerment, and her struggles on body image issues. Last month, Sameera had opened up about her struggle after the birth of her son Hans. She spoke about facing postpartum depression.

She had told Humans of Bombay that she initially thought that she would become ‘one of those page 3 moms posing away for the shutterbugs with a perfect bump’. Sameera added that this notion of motherhood was influenced by Bollywood. However, she had ended up weighing 105 kgs at the time of her delivery.