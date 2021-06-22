Sanjana Sanghi’s healthy mix of Yoga asanas will surely inspire you to workout

Sharing regular updates to show her super dedication to fitness, Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi motivated fans to keep fit and boost the strength of their bodies with her inspirational workout video from her “non-negotiable” Yoga sessions. Sanjana claimed to be just like us who cooked up excuses to try and miss the compulsory Yoga period but her recent workout video nailing all sorts of Yoga asanas, from simple Anulom Vilom Pranayam to jaw-dropping Chakrasana, Garudasana and more, is enough to leave us motivated to hit the grind for the rest of the week.

Taking to her social media handle on International Yoga Day, the diva shared a video that treated fans to a glimpse of her intense exercise routine. The video opened to the actor performing the breathing exercise Anulom Vilom Pranayam or Yoga’s Alternate Nostril Breathing and Janu Sirsasana or Head-to-Knee Pose and moved on to feature her ace an effortless Chakrasana or Yoga’s backbend, followed by Garudasana or Eagle Pose, Virabhadrasana I or Warrior Pose I and ending with Balasana or Child's Pose (also called Child's Resting Pose).

She shared in the caption, “From cooking up excuses to try & miss our compulsory Yoga period in school to my practise being a non-negotiable part of my everyday, definitely come a long way! (sic).” The Bollywood newbie added, “Wherever life takes us, as long our mat & motivation are with us, we good (sic).”

Yoga is the perfect way to regain stamina and immunity especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga. While the second wave of Covid-19 has already sparked panic around oxygen shortage and lack of medical facilities in India, experts are warning of a third wave soon which leaves us with no option but to prioritise our health and immunity system like never before.

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19. The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”

