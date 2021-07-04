Sara Ali Khan welcomes sunrise on mountain with Vrikshasana, aces foam rolling

Giving us the perfect virtual escapism with picturesque backdrops of the mountains and the sea along with a fitness boost from her Yoga and workout sessions, Sara Ali Khan was seen dumping pictures on her social media handle that were basically cues on how to win her over. Giving hints of the "simplest way" to her heart through a photo dump from her travel diaries, treated fans to a sneak-peek of her morning Yoga session of nailing Yoga's Vrikshasana before a mountain sunrise and intense foam rolling workout while "rollin' into the weekend".

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a slew of pictures featuring her with actor-mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The first picture in the photo dump framed the diva with her back towards the camera and facing the sun rising in the beautiful hilly backdrop as she nailed Yoga's tree pose or Vrikshasana.

Balancing her body weight on one leg with the other one bent in half-lotus pose and tucked inside the inner thigh of the straight leg, Sara raised her hands towards the sky and joined her fingers together. Donning a white crop T-shirt, teamed with a black skirt, Sara pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

She captioned the picture, "Simplest ways to Sara’s heart Try to guess my favourite part? The rising sun for an early start? Or making chai like it’s an art? #sunday (sic)."

Benefits of Vrikshasana or tree pose of Yoga:

This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

Precautions: This asana should be avoided by those who suffer from vertigo or migraine or insomnia issues.

Taking to her Instagram story feature, Sara shared another video of herself lying on a Yoga mat in plank posture with her legs resting on a foam roller. Dragging her body forward and backward on the foam roller, Sara packed fun with calories burn and we are inspired to get up and hit the gym.

She captioned the video, "rollin' rollin' rollin' into the weekend (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her workout (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Benefits of foam rolling exercise:

As a a self-myofascial release (SMR) technique, foam rolling exercise is an effective tool to add to one's warm-up or cooldown, before and after workout. It not only increases the practitioner's joint range of motion but also helps relieve muscle tightness, soreness and inflammation.

Did you exercise today?