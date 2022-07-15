Sarcoma: Symptoms, causes, treatment of the cancerous tumour of bone and connective tissue

Sarcoma is a rare malignant or cancerous tumour representing less than one per cent of adult cancers. It develops in bones and connective tissues from blood vessels, nerves, muscles and the tissues that surround bones and joints. Although it can affect anyone, it is more common in the age group of 40-50 years. The symptoms of sarcoma depend on where the tumour is located and its size. (Also read: World Cancer Day: Why breast cancer is deadlier for younger women than elderly)

Dr Ankur Bahl, Senior Director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram talks about the types, symptoms, risk factors and treatment options for sarcoma.

"It is broadly classified as soft tissue sarcoma and bone sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcoma arises from muscles, joints, fat, nerves, and deep skin tissues. Bone sarcomas are osteosarcoma and Ewing’s sarcoma, may arise from long bones and are usually seen in children and adolescents," says Dr Bahl.

Symptoms of sarcoma

Elaborating on the symptoms, Dr Bahl says they generally present as swelling arising in extremity which is usually painless initially until it progresses in size.

"They usually present in advanced stages and tend to spread to distant sites – most commonly lungs, thus relevant investigations are required before planning treatment," says the oncologist.

Who's at risk

The risk factors associated with sarcomas are poorly understood but may include several inherited syndromes which predispose for the development of this deadly disease like are neurofibromatosis (NF1), also known as Von Recklinghausen’s disease, LiFraumeni syndrome (LFS), and Retinoblastoma (Rb).

"Adults living with AIDS are at high risk for developing sarcoma especially Kaposi Sarcoma. High incidence of secondary soft tissue or bone sarcoma is seen in patients who were treated with radiation earlier. Certain risk factors cited in studies for sarcomas in children include prenatal exposure of certain medicines or smoking during pregnancy. Certain occupations are also seen to be associated with sarcomas – like carpenters, farmers, and construction workers who may be exposed to certain chemicals which leads to this increased tendency of developing this malignancy," says Dr Bahl.

Other factors may include excessive use of alcohol, or tobacco.

Treatment

"The management of sarcoma must include multidisciplinary team which includes surgical oncologist, radiation oncologist, medical oncologist, radiologist, pathologist, psychologist, geneticist among others. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy with sequencing decided according to stage of the disease. The sarcoma can be managed if the symptoms are not ignored and early intervention is sought in a centre with expertise in management of this group of neoplasm," concludes Dr Bahl.

