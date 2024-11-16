Say no to cannabis! Study says it can cause cancer, and affect your next generation too

Consuming cannabis can lead to an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study led by researchers from The University of Western Australia. Published in Addiction Biology, the study states that continuous cannabis usage can lead to cellular damage, further increasing the risk of cancer. The study pointed out the alarming side effect of cannabis use that can be passed onto next generations, via damaged eggs and sperm.(iStock)

The study termed cannabis as a ‘genotoxic substance’ due to its ability to damage a cell's genetic information, which can further lead to DNA mutations, accelerated ageing, and cancer.

The impact is transgenerational:

The study pointed out the alarming side effects of cannabis use that can be passed on to the next generations via damaged eggs and sperm. This proved the trans-generational impact of cannabis use. Recent cancer studies discovered the link between mitochondrial dysfunction and chromosomal damage that can accelerate cancer risk. This study found a link between cannabis’ effects on damaging cellular energy production by inhibiting mitochondria.

Findings of the study:

Dr Stuart Reece from The University of Western Australia spoke about the harmful effects of cannabis use and its genotoxicity that can have far-reaching implications, often transcending generations.

For decades, cannabis use has been linked to micronuclear development and mitochondrial inhibition. Multiple studies conducted on humans and rodents have linked exposure to cannabis to autism and cerebral processing difficulties.

The study emphasises the impact of cannabis use and its genotoxic outcomes across generations. The researchers added, “It may, in fact, be all around us through the rapid induction of ageing of eggs, sperm, zygotes, foetus and adult organisms with many lines of evidence demonstrating transgenerational impacts.”

The study is a wake-up call regarding the policy development about cannabis use and access. Dr Stuart Reece urged the policymakers to rethink the discussion regarding cannabis use not just from a personal perspective but from the understanding of its potential harmful effects involving multiple generations.

