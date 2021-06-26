SEE PICS | Pulkit Samrat flaunts chiseled body: Being fit is a lifestyle

Pulkit Samrat has always been extremely fit, and the Fukrey star recently took to his social media feed to share an image of himself looking extremely ripped as she shared with his fans that "being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack but having one doesn't hurt either!"

Taking to Instagram the actor shared a picture that spoke of the journey of his body transformation. Along with a photograph of himself flaunting a chiseled body, Samrat also wrote about the meaning of fitness in his life.

"Reaching there! Being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack (having one doesn't hurt either). Being fit is a lifestyle. A lifestyle consisting of healthy choices. A lifestyle consisting of regular exercise.

"A lifestyle possible only with perseverance, consistency and discipline. It also needs the correct guidance," he wrote.

Samrat also thanked his trainer for providing him with correct guidance.

"In my case that's @sameerhansari . Thank you brother for making me push my limits and showing me what's beyond the possible," he added.

He wrote, "How many hours do you workout? That’s what people keep asking me. Well... I workout till I drop! Literally!! No fixed hours. Your body tells you how much can it push on a particular day and when it needs to be rested. So I don’t follow a fixed number of hours or a fixed rest day kind of routine. I listen to my body and respect what it says. There are days when I hit the gym feeling low and unmotivated but end up working out for 90 minutes and then there are days when I feel am gonna kill it today, and end up working out for just 20 minutes! Whatever be the number of minutes that I workout for, the most important thing for me is to hit that “one extra set” by the end of it. That one extra set gives me all the gains. That for me is the game-changer.”

Fans are in awe of Samrat's physique.

"Uff...you have become so hot," a user commented.

"Body goals," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samrat will be seen in 'Fukrey 3'.