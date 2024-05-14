Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; all about the condition and how it can be treated

Shamita Shetty, actor and Bigg Boss 15 contestant underwent a surgery for endometriosis recently and posted a video from hospital bed for her followers on social media. The actor advises women to google the disease and be aware of 'the painful condition' as almost 40% of the women suffer from it yet most of them know little about it. "Did you know that almost 40% of women suffer from Endometriosis and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynaecologist Dr Neeta Warty and my GP Dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain. Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed, I’m looking forward to good health and more physically pain-free days," wrote Shamita. (Also read: Is it PCOS or endometriosis? Know difference in symptoms) Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus (called the endometrium) starts to grow outside the uterus.(Instagram/Shamita Shetty, Freepik)

What is endometriosis

"Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus (called the endometrium) starts to grow outside the uterus. This tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, outer surface of the uterus, or other organs in the pelvic cavity. During the menstrual cycle, this tissue behaves like normal endometrial tissue—it thickens, breaks down, and bleeds. However, because it's outside the uterus, the blood cannot exit the body like menstrual blood, leading to inflammation, pain, and the formation of scar tissue (adhesions)," says Dr. Pooja C Thukral, Associate Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Endometriosis takes a toll on the reproductive health of a woman. It happens when the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the womb, inviting symptoms such as inflammation, pain, and infertility in some cases. When it comes to the symptoms of endometriosis, one may experience excessive bleeding during menstruation, painful bowel movements or urination, painful sex, and menses. One needs to seek timely intervention when it comes to managing this condition," says Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune.

"The exact cause can differ from person to person, but it involves genetic, hormonal, and immune system factors. Surgery, such as laparoscopy and robotic assisted, can effectively remove these growths and alleviate symptoms, but recurrence is possible. The main role of surgery is to remove all the endometriotic deposits safely. Other treatments include hormonal therapy and pain management. Complications can include chronic pain, ovarian cysts, and adhesions. For a speedy recovery post-surgery, patients should follow a healthy diet, stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities, and attend follow-up appointments. It's also crucial to manage stress and seek support from doctors and support groups," says Dr Rohit Ranade, Consultant Gyneconcology ,Robotic surgery ,HiPEc superspecialist, Narayana Health City, Bangalore

Causes of endometriosis

The exact cause of endometriosis is not fully understood, but several factors may contribute to its development as per Dr Thukral:

1. Retrograde menstruation: This theory suggests that menstrual blood containing endometrial cells flows back through the fallopian tubes into the pelvic cavity instead of out of the body.

2. Embryonic cell transformation: Hormones like estrogen may transform embryonic cells into endometrial-like cell implants during puberty.

3. Surgical scar implantation: After surgeries such as a myomectomy, hysterotomy or C-section, endometrial cells may attach to surgical incision sites.

4. Immune system disorders: A compromised immune system may fail to recognize and destroy endometrial-like tissue growing outside the uterus.

Can surgery effectively treat endometriosis?

"Surgery is the primary line of treatment for tackling endometriosis symptoms and improving the quality of life for patients by reducing pain and discomfort linked to this condition. Laparoscopic surgery tends to offer precision for removal of endometrial tissue deposits, cysts, and adhesions, and provide that much-needed relief to women. Your expert will determine if you need surgery or not," says Dr Srivastava.

Treatment options for endometriosis depend on the severity of symptoms and desire for fertility preservation, according to Dr Thukral:

1. Surgery: This can involve laparoscopic excision of endometrial implants or more extensive surgery to remove affected tissue. Surgery can be effective in relieving symptoms and improving fertility in some cases.

2. Medications: Hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control pills or progestin therapy, can help manage symptoms by reducing or stopping menstrual periods.

3. Pain management: Over-the-counter or prescription pain relievers can help manage pelvic pain associated with endometriosis.

Complications

Complications of endometriosis can include chronic pelvic pain, infertility, and the formation of scar tissue and adhesions. In severe cases, it may impact quality of life and emotional well-being, says the expert.

"Endometriosis is a painful condition that can not only impact one’s physical but even mental well-being. It can cause stress, anxiety, and depression and one may feel frustrated, isolated, shameful, or guilty if this condition causes infertility. Scar tissue and adhesions seen due to endometrial implants may block fallopian tubes or disrupt the functioning of reproductive organs and the woman will find it challenging to achieve motherhood. Hence, many women with endometriosis suffer in silence and avoid seeking treatment. Severe pain, fatigue, discomfort, or even limitations in daily activities can also steal one’s peace of mind. So, one has to manage this condition at the right time after noticing the symptoms," says Dr Srivastava.

"According to various studies, dietary changes can help deal with this condition. One is advised to opt for a diet low in processed foods, and refined sugars and stick to eating fresh fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods such as fish and flaxseed, chai seeds, walnuts, and soybeans. Try to include anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, and green tea that can benefit you," says Dr Srivastava.

Tips for recovery

Tips for a speedy recovery after endometriosis surgery as per Dr Thukral:

Rest: Allow yourself ample time to recover. Avoid strenuous activities initially.

Pain Management: Take prescribed pain medications as directed by your doctor to manage discomfort.

Diet: Stick to a healthy, balanced diet to aid healing and reduce inflammation.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Follow-up care: Attend follow-up appointments with your doctor to monitor recovery and address any concerns.

Recovery time can vary depending on the extent of surgery and individual factors, so it's important to follow your doctor's recommendations closely for the best outcome.

"One will have to give utmost importance to self-care to ensure speedy recovery. Eat a nutritious diet recommended by the expert, stay hydrated by drinking enough water to flush out toxins from the body, sleep well for at least 8 hours daily, get some rest when you feel fatigued, choose gentle exercises such as walking or yoga once you're declared fit by the doctor. Avoid going overboard when it comes to exercise or resuming your daily routine. Give yourself enough time to heal and bounce back after the surgery," says Dr Srivastava.