Sharat Saxena shares health update, gets a standing MRI done before lumbar spine surgery: What is it?

Actor Sharat Saxena, who appeared in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 last year, shared a health update with his followers on social media. On September 9, Sharat posted multiple pictures of himself on Instagram getting a standing MRI done before a major surgery.

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Sharat Saxena's health update

As per Sharat Saxena's Instagram post, he was getting a standing MRI done before a lumbar spine surgery at the Bombay Hospital. The veteran actor, who began his career with Amitabh Bachchan's Benaam, posted four photos from the MRI room. In the pictures, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen trying to smile for the camera while strapped to an MRI machine that is standing upright to get a clear picture of his spine.

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{{^usCountry}} After sharing the post, the actor got a barrage of well-wishes from his followers and industry colleagues. “My thanks to all of you who have wished me well. I hope to walk properly again and be able to work. Thank you all. Sharat Saxena,” he wrote in the comments, thanking his well-wishers. Here's a look at his post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After sharing the post, the actor got a barrage of well-wishes from his followers and industry colleagues. “My thanks to all of you who have wished me well. I hope to walk properly again and be able to work. Thank you all. Sharat Saxena,” he wrote in the comments, thanking his well-wishers. Here's a look at his post: {{/usCountry}}

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Fans are praying for his recovery

Several Instagram users wished him a speedy recovery in the comments. even ator Tisca Chopra commented, “Sending lots of love and prayers, Sharad sir.” A fan said, “You will be fit and fine super fast, Sharat sir.” Another wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery sir,” and, one more said, “Love and strength, sir.”

Difference between a stand-up and a traditional MRI

According to the American Health Imaging, an MRI typically requires patients to lie flat on a table that is inserted into a tube in the MRI machine, which uses strong magnets and a computer to create detailed images of the structures within the body. This may lead to feelings of discomfort and claustrophobia in patients.

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A standing MRI is a spacious, open imaging machine that lets you sit, stand, or recline during a scan, rather than lie flat inside a narrow metal tube. It captures images while gravity pushes down on your spine and joints. This shows hidden issues that disappear when you lie down.

What is a lumbar spine surgery?

According to Spine Health, lumbar spine surgery involves the physical removal, repair, or adjustment of spinal structures to treat injuries, diseases, and/or deformities. It is performed to relieve pain, numbness, or weakness caused by pressure on the spinal nerves.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, your lumbar spine consists of the five vertebrae in your lower back. It supports your body weight, surrounds and protects your spinal cord, and allows for a wide range of body movements.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.