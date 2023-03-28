Shilajit for fitness: Boosting testosterone to collagen, Ayurveda expert reveals health benefits of the Himalayan herb

Shilajit, an Ayurvedic resin found in the Himalayan range, is known for its aphrodisiac properties but according to experts, what has yet to receive the limelight is its ability to offer a host of other health benefits that can help you maintain your fitness and wellness goals. Ayurveda experts insist that regular consumption of Shilajit can provide your body with essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and other nutrients that support your overall health and vitality.

Achieving the perfect fitness regime requires a combination of exercise and a balanced diet and identifying key ingredients that can boost physical performance is essential. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, shared, “Shilajit, which has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine as a rejuvenating and energising tonic, offers many health benefits that can support a fitness journey.”

She highlighted the reasons why you should include Shilajit in your fitness regime:

Shilajit facilitates strength and endurance

Shilajit's efficacy as an energy booster in Ayurveda can be attributed to its high fulvic acid content, which is known to contain approximately 45% oxygen. During workouts, there is increased breathlessness and muscle soreness. However, the high oxygen content in fulvic acid may help alleviate these side effects of exercise. Research suggests that regular intake of fulvic acid can lead to a reduction in muscle soreness and an improvement in endurance.

2. Promotes protein and iron absorption

Another key benefit of Shilajit is its ability to promote better absorption of protein and iron. It is clinically proven that Shilajit can help with the absorption of protein and build muscle to boost energy levels. Iron deficiency is a common nutrient deficiency worldwide, and it can lead to anaemia and reduced physical performance. Shilajit is rich in iron, which is essential for forming red blood cells and carrying oxygen to the muscles during exercise. Consuming Shilajit before a workout can help maintain balanced energy levels and reduce muscle soreness and fatigue.

3. Boosts testosterone levels

Shilajit has the ability to boost testosterone levels in the body, making it an ideal supplement for those looking to enhance their workout sessions. Testosterone is a hormone that plays a crucial role in muscle development, bone density, and overall physical health in both men and women. In particular, testosterone levels are closely linked to muscle growth and strength, making it a critical component of any workout regimen. While synthetic steroids are commonly used to boost testosterone levels, they often come with a host of negative side effects, including liver damage, heart problems, and mood swings. Shilajit, on the other hand, is a natural and safe alternative that offers the same benefits without the harmful side effects.

4. Excellent Ayurvedic adaptogen

Shilajit is also considered an Ayurvedic adaptogen, which means that it helps the body respond to stress and restore balance. The effects of ayurvedic adaptogens vary from person to person, depending on their specific needs. Shilajit's ability to support mental focus, energy and stress reduction can be particularly beneficial for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

5. Supports collagen production

Shilajit supports collagen production, which is essential for repairing bones and tendons and reducing swelling and pain. Collagen breakdown can be caused by factors such as smoking, ageing, excess sun exposure, anxiety, and stress. Consuming Shilajit before exercise can be a great addition to your workout routine as it has many benefits for recovery, strength, mental focus, energy, and stress reduction.

6. Rich in electrolytes

Shilajit's high mineral content makes it an excellent source of electrolytes, which are essential for regulating water balance, muscle contractions, nerve impulses, and metabolism. When we sweat during exercise, we lose these essential electrolytes, which can lead to muscle cramps, fatigue, and dehydration. Consuming Shilajit before a workout can help restore these electrolytes and support physical performance and endurance.

Dr Kriti Soni concluded, “Consuming Shilajit before exercise can be a great addition to your fitness regime. Fitness enthusiasts have been consuming Shilajit for a long time. It is time for the masses to adopt the Himalayan Ayurvedic ingredient as a part of their routine and take the much-anticipated leap towards their fitness goals.”