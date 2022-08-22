Shilpa Shetty says 'pair toota hai himmat nahi', practices yoga stretches in a wheelchair for people with knee-back pain

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently injured her leg while shooting for an upcoming project. On Wednesday, the star updated her fans about the news as she shared a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair inside a hospital. The injury did not stop Shilpa, known for living a fit and inspiring lifestyle, from taking care of her health and doing some yoga stretches. The star posted a video of herself practising a few yoga asanas - including the Parvatasana, Utthita Parsvakonasana and Bharadwajasana - while sitting in her wheelchair. She added that these poses are great for stretching and benefit those suffering from knee or back pain.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty served a dose of Monday workout motivation for her followers with a new video. It showed the star sitting in a wheelchair because of her leg injury and saying, "Pair toota hai himmat nahi (My leg has broken not my will)." She practised yoga stretches - Parvatasana, Utthita Parsvakonasana and Bharadwajasana - at her home. She revealed that these stretches would help her avoid feeling rusty after she has recovered from the leg injury. According to the post, she practised the yoga stretches after ten days of resting as "no reason is good enough to not stretch." (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty passes out after tough workout in funny post-gym video: Watch)

Shilpa also penned a note with the video. It reads, "Even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So, I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana. Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair."

According to Shilpa, the three asanas are "beneficial to strengthen and improve the flexibility of the spine and the back muscle." The poses also help the digestive system. In the end, she added, "The third pose Bharadwajasana (Twisting Pose) should be avoided during pregnancy. Don't let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things."

Shilpa Shetty often posts snippets from her workout routine on social media to inspire her followers to jump on the fitness bandwagon. This new clip, where the star didn't let her injury come in the way of her fitness, will inspire you to stay healthy and keep moving.