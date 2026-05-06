Should you wash chicken or not? Qatar food safety officer reveals truth; shares the right way to clean it before cooking

There has always been a debate over whether you should wash your chicken. The World Health Organisation and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service do not recommend washing raw poultry before cooking, as some bacteria can splash onto kitchen surfaces and make you sick if not properly cleaned and sanitised.

If there is visible dirt, blood or feathers on the chicken, it is okay to wash it while following precautions. (Unsplash)

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Should you wash chicken or not?

However, if you come from a desi household, you don't cook the chicken if it hasn't been properly washed. Putting an end to this debate, Ahana Nazar Hafis, a food safety officer and content creator from Qatar, shared hygiene tips and explained when it is okay to wash chicken.

According to Ahana, while major health organisations advise against washing chicken to prevent bacterial cross-contamination from the splashing water, she acknowledges that meat from local butchers may contain visible debris. Here's what she suggests:

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{{^usCountry}} The correct way to wash chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The correct way to wash chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When you wash the chicken at home, you often do so under running water. The risk arises from this water splashing onto your cooking surface. To mitigate risks, Ahana recommended submerging the chicken in a still bowl of water rather than using a running faucet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you wash the chicken at home, you often do so under running water. The risk arises from this water splashing onto your cooking surface. To mitigate risks, Ahana recommended submerging the chicken in a still bowl of water rather than using a running faucet. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chicken looks dirty from the local shops…washing chicken is not recommended because it can spread bacteria. But I received many messages from local butchers asking about the chicken, with visible dirt, blood, feathers, or even small wood pieces. This is only for cases with visible dirt, not for routine washing. In such cases, if you still feel the need to clean it, don't wash it under running tap water. Instead, wear gloves and use a large bowl of water to gently clean it inside,” the food safety officer stressed.

She further added, “Very carefully, without splashing, because splashing is what spreads bacteria all over your kitchen. Studies show that tiny water droplets can travel up to around 1 m, contaminating surfaces, utensils, and even nearby foods.”

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However, one should know that washing cannot kill bacteria; only cooking can. Ahana recommends cooking the chicken to a temperature above 75°C. She further advises cleaning and sanitising the bowl used for washing, the sink, your hands, and the surrounding area immediately after handling.

“Food safety is not about fear. It's about doing things the right way, depending on the situation,” she added. So, next time you are cooking chicken, follow these steps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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