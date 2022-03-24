Shruti Seth’s midweek strength training routine is all the fitness inspo we need

Shruti Seth is back to her gym routine. The actor, who recently took a break from her fitness routine due to a hand injury, is happy to be back at it again. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and snippets from her fitness diaries always manages to drop major cues of fitness. Shruti swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and ensures to share the snippets of her daily routine on her Instagram profile for her fans. Shruti also believes in taking a break and just simply sitting down under the sun for a round of meditation to calm the body and the mind.

Shruti, a day back, shared a video of her intense strength training routine and it is giving us dollops of midweek fitness motivation to grab our gym shoes and go to the gym. To kick the midweek blues away, Shruti chose a routine to focus on strengthening her chest, abs, back and her shoulders. In the beginning of the video, Shruti can be seen holding a disc of sorts with her both hands and vigorously moving it upwards and downwards. Then, she can be seen holding a small kettlebell and doing the same routine. In the end of the video, the actor can be seen balancing her body on a gym equipment and on a cardio ball. Then she can be seen holding a ball with both her hands and doing the same strength training routine. Dressed in a pink sports bra and a pair of grey gym trousers, Shruti can be seen looking away from the camera while being engrossed in her routine in a gym setup. “Today’s workout be like,” wrote Shruti as she shared the video on Instagram. Take a look:

Strength training helps in burning mega calories and maintaining the weight. It helps in strengthening the joints and reducing the risk of injuries. It also helps in improving the flexibility and balance, thereby improving the ability to perform activities.