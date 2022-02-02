Shruti Seth demonstrates balance in chair-supported Ardhachandrasana

Shruti Seth is getting back to doing what she loves most – yoga. The actor took a break from her fitness routine for almost a month owing to her hand injury. Shruti was undergoing treatment and had to refrain from her exercise routine. However, she missed her fitness diaries and is happy to be back at it slowly and steadily.

Shruti is a fitness enthusiast and she swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. From demonstarting yoga positions for her Instagram family to asking them to slow down and take a step back and sit and relax in a meditation position, Shruti's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself spilling health facts for her fans. Shruti keeps sharing the snippets of her own fitness routine on Instagram with the intention of motivating her fans to start taking care of their health as well.

A day back, Shruti shared a short video demonstrating the balance of her body through the performance of a yoga position. For the video, Shruti chose Ardhachandrasana. Also known as the Half Moon pose, this yoga position is done to showcase balance of the body. In this position, the person usually bends the entire body sideways, with all the balance on one leg on the ground. Shruti performed this position with the support of a yoga chair and demonstrated how balance of the body can be enhanced with the Half Moon pose. Take a look:

Ardhachandrasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in correcting the postural imbalances of the body. It also helps in opening up the hamstrings, chest and hips, thereby improving the overall balance and stability of the body. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Ardhachandrasana helps in strengthening of the ankles, knees, legs, abdomen muscles and the spine as well.