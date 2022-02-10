Shruti Seth captures the joy of performing headstand in recent Instagram video

Shruti Seth is back to yoga with a bang. The actor, who loves everything about her yoga routine, took a long break from her fitness routine owing to her injured hand which required treatment. However, after being away from her yoga routine for one month, Shruti is back to doing what she loves the most.

Shruti Seth's Instagram profile keeps serving morning motivation to us in forms of fitness pictures and videos. The actor's social media profiles are replete with snippets of her workout diaries which are witness to the hard work and the focus that the actor puts in to her fitness routine. Shruti also keeps sharing the glimpses of her routine with the intention of motivating her fans to start taking up their fitness seriously.

ALSO READ: Shruti Seth demonstrates balance in chair-supported Ardhachandrasana

Shruti loves performing the Headstand. The actor, a day back, captured her joy of performing the intense yoga routine in a short time lapse video. In the video, Shruti can be seen balancing her head on a yoga mat, in one corner of her living room. Then she can be seen slowly moving her legs upwards and balancing her entire body on her head and her hands folded behind her head. Then she can be seen staying in the same position for some time before coming back. "The indescribable joy of a headstand," Shruti wrote. Take a look:

The Headstand, also known as Shirshasana and Salamba Shirshasana, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating the pituitary and pineal glands. It also helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core and the abdominal muscles. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, the Headstand also helps in stimulating the lymphatic system and enhancing the lung capacity. It also helps in alleviating stress and depression, thereby making the mind calm and composed. Performing the Headstand also helps in boosting the digestion system.