Shruti Seth’s yoga mantra is simple: “Practice. Practice, Practice. Repeat”

Shruti Seth is a dedicated yoga enthusiast. The actor keeps on sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. With the new year commencing, the actor has taken up the oath of slaying yoga goals more than before. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her yoga diaries. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her fitness routine. With the new year, Shruti has started sharing snippets from her daily yoga diaries on her Instagram profile. From sitting asanas to standing yoga poses, Shruti is on a spree of doing it all. The actor has turned her living room into her fitness arena and is slaying fitness like a pro.

Shruti swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. She also believes in the power of relaxing the body and the mind through meditation. Shruti, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the healing power of just sitting down with oneself with no thought clouding the mind. On Friday, the actor shared a short video compiling her weekday yoga poses and they are making us look too bad. In the video, Shruti can be seen starting her routine with the Child’s Pose. Then she can be seen performing the Downward Facing Dog Pose. In the later part of the video, Shruti can be seen balancing her body with the help of a handstand, with her legs against the wall. With the video, Shruti shared her fitness mantra for her Instagram family – “Practise. Practise. Practise. Repeat.” Take a look at her video here:

The routine performed by Shruti in the video comes with multiple health benefits. The Child’s Pose helps in lengthening the spine and stretching the ankles. It also helps in stimulating the digestive system and alleviating symptoms of constipation. It also helps in relaxing the back muscles and opening the hips. The Downward Facing Dog Pose, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the upper body and improving circulation. It also helps in relaxing the body and relieving it of stress.

