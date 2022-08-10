Sidharth Shukla to KK: 10 celebs who died of heart attack

Raju Srivastava, 58, suffered a mild heart attack while exercising at a gym in Delhi on Wednesday, August 10, and was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi, as per reports. While the comedian of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame is now doing fine according to his team, the recent cases of heart attack and cardiac deaths in celebrities have sparked concern. A day before, Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan, 65, succumbed to heart attack sending shockwaves across the industry and his near ones. (Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack in gym; is too much exercise bad for heart?)

While we do not know yet how much role post Covid complications are playing in worsening heart health, fitness experts and cardiologists have urged people with hectic lifestyles to minimise stress, eat healthy, stay away from alcohol and smoke, and follow a healthy routine.

Here are 10 celebs who succumbed to heart attack in recent past.

1. KK

Age: 53

Singer KK

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnat, popularly known as KK, tragically passed away after a heart attack post his musical concert in Nazrul Manch, Kolkata on May 31. The Khuda Jane hitmaker complained of uneasiness after he returned to his hotel and while he was immediately rushed to hospital, he couldn't survive.

2. Praveen Patwardhan

Age: 64

Popular Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan known for his performance in movies like Chashme Bahaddar, Ek Shodh and Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, died on August 9 after suffering from a heart attack at his residence.

3. Puneeth Rajkumar

Age: 46

Puneeth Rajkumar

Like Raju Srivastava, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar too suffered heart attack while working out in gym on October 29 last year. He was not as lucky as Raju though and passed away leaving his friends and family in utter disbelief.

"In several cases, we have come across that person, typically young, fit and healthy people having a heart attack or cardiac arrest during or after the workout in a gym, while playing sports or running. One must understand anything you overdue will harm in long run than getting benefits from it. At a times in rare cases, a heart attack in a gym can occur due to a blood clot in the heart due to certain reasons which affect the blood flow. Other comorbidities like cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes etc can also contribute to heart diseases. Exercise in moderation is good shouldn't be over done Individuals doing Unaccustomed exercise should get checked up for cardiac and other ailments," says Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director Cathlab and Interventional Cardiologist, Symbiosis Hospital, Mumbai.

4. Sidharth Shukla

Age: 40

Sidharth Shukla

Another fitness freak, Balika Vadhu star Sidharth Shukla succumbed to sudden heart attack on September 2 last year. A smoker, Sidharth though did not have history of any heart disease.

5. Brahma Swaroop Mishra

Age: 36

Mirzapur actor breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on December 2 and his body was recovered from his bathroom. He complained of chest pain a few days back but got home after receiving medication for gastric pain.

6. Scott Hall

Age: 63

Scott Hall (WWE)

WWE legend Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon passed away after having three heart attacks on March 14. He underwent hip surgery a month before and had several health complications during the surgery.

7. Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Age: 67

Mithilesh Chaturvedi who starred in several films including Koi Mil Gaya and Satya passed away on August 3 after suffering from a heart attack at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

8. Praveen Kumar Sobti

Age: 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti, aka Mahabharat’s Bheem

The Mahabharat star breathed his last on February 7 at his home after suffering from heart attack. He was remembered for his role of Bheem in the TV series.

9. Surekha Sikri

Age: 75

Surekha Sikri in a still from Badhaai Ho.

Veteran Bollywood actress who was also seen in Badhai Do and Balika Vadhu died due to cardiac failure 75 on July 16, 2021. She was hospitalised for atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular accident.

10. Arvind Trivedi

Age: 82

The actor who was best known for his role of Raavan in Ramayan passed away on October 5, 2021, after suffering from a heart attack.

