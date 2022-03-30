Simple Ayurveda tips you must follow to reverse prediabetes

Diabetes Mellitus, known as Madhumeha in Ayurveda, is one of the 20 types of Prameha or urological disorders. Madhu means sweet and meha means urine in Sanskrit which translates to 'urine that smells sweet'. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can play havoc with our health and can affect internal organs like heart, kidney, eyes, blood vessels and nerves. From blindness, amputation, heart disease to kidney failure, diabetes symptoms only get complicated over the years. (Also read: Ramadan 2022: How to fast during Ramadan when you have diabetes)

One doesn't get diagnosed with diabetes mellitus all of a sudden. There are warning signs and symptoms that indicate trouble. If you feel excessively thirsty, fatigue, frequent urination, unintended weight loss, increased hunger, numbness or tingling in the feet or hands, you may be suffering from prediabetes. The difference between diabetes and prediabetes is that in the latter you do not need medication to manage blood glucose levels.

People diagnosed with prediabetes have a high risk of developing full-blown type 2 diabetes and suffering from its many complications. However, prediabetes is also the disease that can be reversed by modifying eating habits and becoming physically active.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent post shares 5 Ayurvedic tips that can help reverse prediabetes in less than 12 weeks.

1. Stop white sugar and switch to natural sugars

The Ayurveda expert says that while natural sugar from fruits, jaggery or honey may still be consumed moderately but white sugar should be stopped completely.

"White Sugar is just empty calories, doesn't provide any nutrition to the body. While natural sugar has some nutritional content, but it should be had in moderation like a tsp of honey/small piece of jaggery or 1-2 fruit/day not more," says Dr Bhavsar.

2. Bring exercise into your daily routine (60-80 mins)

Dr Bhavsar says it's important to stay active and improve metabolism for optimum functioning of pancreas.

"Exercise or practice Yoga for 40-60 minutes daily and meditate or practice pranayama for 20 minutes daily," she says.

3. Start consuming Nisha-amalki daily

Calling it as the best ayurvedic formulation for controlling high blood sugar levels, Dr Bhavsar also shares the recipe for Nisha-amalki.

"Take equal quantity of amla powder and turmeric and mix them together. That's it your mixture is ready," she says.

2 gm of Nisha-amalki daily in morning on empty stomach with warm water can be beneficial.

4. Have early dinner

If you have been diagnosed with prediabetes and worried about the meal gaps, Dr Bhavsar has the perfect advice. She says that one's last meal before bed should be three hours prior as it facilitates optimum liver detox.

She also advises one to keep a gap of three hours between every meals from breakfast, lunch to dinner.

"Eating every now and then or every 1-2 hours causes recurrent insulin surge that leads to insulin insensitivity sooner or later which definitely leads to different lifestyle or hormonal disorders," says the Ayurveda expert.

5. Have adequate and sound sleep

Dr Bhavsar says one should hit the bed by 10 pm in the night and sleep for 7-8 hours to reverse prediabetes. "Sound Sleep is the best way to improve your immunity, reduce chronic inflammation, manage physical & mental stress and work on hormonal issues," she says.