Skincare essentials for this wedding season

As the wedding season approaches, there is an undeniable excitement in the air of being a part of or attending a stunning event for everyone involved, be it the bride-to-be, bridesmaids or guests and one thing that frequently takes front stage among the happiness and celebrations is the pursuit of beautiful, glowing skin. Who wouldn't want to look their best at such a significant event, after all?

Leave your worries to us as we help you navigate the key skincare routines and advice by experts to make sure you look radiant and picture-perfect for this wedding season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Celebrity Dermatologist from Mumbai, shared, “A radiant skin is the best accessory you can wear. Your skincare essentials will be your best allies in ensuring you look and feel your absolute best on these special occasions. Begin with a gentle cleanser to rid your skin of impurities and makeup, followed by a hydrating toner.”

She added, “Then, a good hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer to keep your skin supple and hydrated and don’t forget a broad-spectrum sunscreen to shield your skin from UV damage. Indulge a little more with a rejuvenating face mask and exfoliant to enhance your skin’s natural glow. For the finishing touch, a high-quality foundation and setting spray will give you that flawless, long- lasting look. Remember, it’s not just about the makeup; skincare is the foundation upon which your beauty rests. By investing in these skincare essentials, you are not only ensuring you look stunning on the outside, but also caring for your skin’s health in the long run.”

According to Dr Sachin Dhawan, Dermatologist at Skin N Smiles in Gurgaon, you can start your wedding skincare by following things -

In the midst of wedding season, your skin deserves a radiant glow. Start with the fundamentals. Ceramides bolster your skin’s natural barrier, locking in moisture and safeguarding against environmental stressors. Look for a moisturizer infused with ceramides to maintain well-hydrated, protected and smooth skin.

To elevate hydration, incorporate a hyaluronic acid serum. This extraordinary molecule retains up to 1000 times its weight in water, ensuring your skin remains plump and dewy.

You may consider profhilo, also known as bio- remodeling, an avant-garde technique employing ultra-pure hyaluronic acid. It kick starts collagen production, resulting in a firmer, revitalized complexion.

Niacinamide, a versatile vitamin B3 derivative, is a wedding-season must-have. It tackles a range of concerns from uneven skin tone to enlarged pores. Opt for a niacinamide-rich serum to refine your complexion, leaving it smooth and even-toned.

Apply vitamin C serums in the morning and retinol at night. While Vitamin C is known for their antioxidant properties and ability to brighten the skin, on the other hand, retinol is a powerful ingredient that helps with cell turnover and collagen production, making it an excellent choice for nighttime use to promote skin renewal.

Don’t forget the sunscreen – it is your best defense against harmful UV rays and premature aging. Exfoliation is crucial, and here AHA and BHA step in. Alternate between these exfoliants to achieve a flawless look.

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of a balanced diet and ample hydration. Nutrient-dense foods and plenty of water will boost your skin from within.

