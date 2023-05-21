Skincare for different age groups: Tips for healthy skin in your 20s, 30s, 50s, and beyond

From the vibrant glow of youth to the graceful beauty of maturity, taking care of your skin is a lifelong journey. Achieving flawless and nourished skin is the aspiration of individuals across all age groups. However, attaining healthy skin necessitates employing specific treatments and utilizing high-quality skincare products that provide the essential nourishment required at different stages of life. Our skin's needs alter as we age, much like those of our bodies. When you are in your 30s, what may have worked for you in your 20s might not. Thus, it is critical to understand your skin and provide it with the appropriate amount of ingredients in order to look your best at any age. (Also read: Beauty tips: Avoid these harmful ingredients in skincare to prevent skin damage and premature ageing )

Best skincare tips for different age groups:

As we age, our skin's needs change, requiring tailored care and attention.(Pexels )

Tulsi Gosai, Skincare Expert and Co-Founder of Akihi, shared with HT Lifestyle, some essential skincare tips for different age groups for healthy and radiant skin.

For your 20s: The 20s are the most energizing and charged years for your skin, just like the rest of your body. Collagen, a skin protein, is available in abundance and is what gives your skin a youthful shine naturally. In fact, the skin actually does not require much external support because the cells are still young and capable of rejuvenation. Acne, hormonal changes and sun exposure are the biggest concerns of this age. Having a basic skincare routine involving cleansing, moisturizing and sun protection can do wonders. A skin-type-specific cleanser, hydrating moisturizer, and broad-spectrum sunscreen will keep your skin glowing and bouncy, laying a solid foundation for healthy skin later in life.

For your 30s: Though the majority of things from your 20s skincare kit would follow to your 30s, there are certain additions that need to be made to suit the updated needs of your skin. Considering the load of personal and professional responsibilities 30 brings your way, the stress could end up taking a toll on your skin. And the result would be hyperpigmentation, fine lines, sun spots, and dark under-eye circles. Here, including hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich moisturizers or serums, and anti-ageing products in your skincare routine is the perfect move as they will tighten and brighten your skin and give it a glowy effect similar to that of your 20s.

For your 40s: As you enter your 40s, the signs of ageing become pretty evident. The pigmentation begins to worsen, and the crow's feet and forehead creases start to appear. Given the fact that women enter menopause during this age, the related imbalances begin to have an impact on the skin by making it drier and less elastic. Switching to a non-foaming hydrating cleanser, rich and thicker moisturizer, vitamin C serums, peptides, and antioxidants will preserve the natural texture of your skin and prevent it from becoming dry or lifeless during this time period. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and staying hydrated during this time will prove to be advantageous in the future.

For your 50s and beyond: Adding to dry skin, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, sagging is another skin concern that comes to light as you enter your 50s.Your skin gets thinner and more floppy as a result of decreased amounts of collagen and elastin. Thus, when picking up skincare products during this age, it is time to switch to super-hydrated ones so that your skin can overcome unnecessary dryness. Prioritize glycerine, cetearyl alcohol, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid as the primary ingredients when preparing your skincare routine, as it will make sure your skin stays well-nourished and protected.

"Don't let age impact your skin with the right skincare routine. By tailoring your skincare regimen to your age-specific needs, you can overcome problems including moisture loss, collagen deterioration, and more pronounced indications of ageing. You can keep your skin healthy and youthful-looking throughout various periods of your life by adhering to the above-mentioned recommendations," concludes Tulsi.

