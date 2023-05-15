Aloe vera is a short-stemmed plant that grows in arid regions and has thick, fleshy and pointed green leaves with serrated edges which contain a gel-like substance that is commonly used for various purposes as this succulent plant species is widely known for its medicinal and skincare properties. Aloe vera has been used for centuries in traditional medicine as it is believed to have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties while aloe vera gel is often used topically to soothe sunburns, minor burns, skin irritations and wounds apart from being found in many skincare products due to its moisturizing and soothing effects on the skin.

Skincare tips: 10 ways to use aloe vera during the summer months (Photo by Pexels)

It is a common ingredient in skincare and cosmetic products due to its moisturising, soothing and cooling properties and it is often used in moisturisers, lotions, sunscreens and hair care products to promote hydration and relieve skin irritation. However, while aloe vera is generally considered safe for topical use, some people may be allergic to it hence, it is advisable to do a patch test before applying aloe vera gel to a large area of the skin and for internal consumption, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional for appropriate guidance and dosage recommendations.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager at Forever Living Products India, shared, “As the summer months approach, it's important to take extra care of your skin. The sun's harmful rays can cause damage to your skin, resulting in dryness, wrinkles, and sunburn. One natural remedy that can help protect and nourish your skin during the summer months is aloe vera. Aloe vera is a succulent plant that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. It's commonly known for its ability to soothe sunburns, but it also has other benefits for your skin.”

He gushed, “First and foremost, aloe vera is excellent at moisturizing your skin. During the summer months, your skin is exposed to the sun, wind, and chlorine from swimming pools, which can all contribute to dry skin. Aloe vera contains a high amount of water, which helps to hydrate and moisturize your skin. It also contains natural oils that help to lock in moisture, keeping your skin soft and supple. In addition to moisturizing, aloe vera also has anti-inflammatory properties. Sunburns and other types of skin irritation can cause redness and inflammation, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. Aloe vera contains compounds that help to reduce inflammation, which can help to soothe and heal your skin.”

Highlighting that aloe vera has the ability to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, Harish Singla said, “The plant contains antioxidants that help to fight free radicals, which can damage your skin and contribute to premature aging. Using aloe vera on your skin regularly can help to prevent wrinkles and keep your skin looking youthful and healthy. So how can you incorporate aloe vera into your summer skin care routine? One simple way is to use aloe vera gel. Apply the gel to your skin after a day in the sun or whenever your skin feels dry or irritated. In conclusion, aloe vera is a natural and effective way to care for your skin during the summer months. Its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties make it an excellent addition to your skin care routine. Try incorporating aloe vera gel into your routine and see the benefits for yourself!”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder and CEO at COAL Clean Beauty, revealed, “An evergreen perennial, Aloe Vera is the magical essential ingredient for summer. It is made up of 98.5% water (approx.) while its gel comprises about 99.5% water. The remaining 0.5 to 1% solid material consists of a range of compounds including water soluble and fat soluble vitamins, minerals, enzymes and organic acids. It is widely known for its antiseptic, purifying, cooling and soothing abilities for the skin which makes it a must-use ingredient for summers. The presence of several active ingredients and numerous benefits explains all the virtues of aloe vera for summer skin.”

He recommended the following 5 interesting ways to add aloe vera to your summer skincare routine:

Aloe Vera as a skin exfoliator - Aloe Vera functions as an excellent exfoliator. When used in a scrub, it removes dirt, impurities, dead and damaged skin cells that form a thick layer on your face thus clogging pores resulting in acne and pimples. This layer makes skin look dark and dull, lacking its natural sheen. As an exfoliator, it allows dark patches and scars to become lighter in tone and eventually fade away with time. Scrubbing face twice a week with aloe vera scrub is highly recommended.

Aloe Vera as a cooling mask - The cooling properties of aloe vera will give you a refreshed and invigorating look. It helps in soothing irritated skin that is affected by harsh UV rays or skin rashes. When used in a mask, it boosts collagen, moisturizes skin and adds freshness to the face. Applying an aloe vera face mask twice a week can fetch best results.

Aloe Vera as a skin tone enhancer - Aloe Vera is known for its skin lightening properties. It contains a natural depigmentation compound known as aloin. This compound effectively lightens dark spots and patches. It destroys existing melanin cells and prevents further formation of melanin in the skin. When used in a cream for areas like elbows and hands, where skin becomes darker than usual, it works towards brightening the skin by eventually fading away dark patches. Using an elbow and hand cream twice a day can result in bright skin.

Aloe Vera as a collagen booster - Aloe Vera has collagen-boosting capabilities. It has molecules known as sterols. These sterols promote collagen production which help the skin retain moisture. As a result, wrinkles and fine lines look less noticeable. Applying a thin layer of day or night aloe vera-infused cream can make the skin hydrated.

Aloe Vera as a moisturiser - Humectants in aloe vera bind moisture to the skin. Using it as a moisturizer can help stimulate both collagen and elastin fibres, boosting the elasticity of your skin. Using it generously on the body, as and when needed, can make the skin hydrated and nourished.

Aloe vera's versatile properties make it a popular natural remedy for skincare, minor ailments and beauty products. However, individual experiences and sensitivities may vary, so it's always best to exercise caution and seek professional advice when using aloe vera for specific purposes.