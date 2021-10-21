Soha Ali Khan, in animal mode, aces military style workouts

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The actor makes sure to never take a day off from her fitness routine and it shows on her. Soha’s workout videos on her Instagram profile are a marvel to watch and also get motivated by.

Soha Ali Khan can take up her workout routine anywhere – be it the gym or an open-air space, or her own living room. Some of the snippets from her workout diaries make their way on her Instagram profile and they stand witness to the kind of hard work that the actor does to stay in shape.

On Wednesday, Soha Ali Khan shared an Instagram reel which documented her morning workout. In beast mode, Soha can be seen working out in her living room. From doing one-hand pushups to acing the handstand walk, Soha did it all.

In the video, Soha can be seen balancing her body on her one hand while stretching her legs and then jumping up, and doing the process repeatedly. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen sitting on her knees and throwing kicks while holding two weights on her both hands. Then, Soha can be seen acing the hand stand while balancing her legs on a wall and walking on her hands. Take a look at her video here:

“It’s that time of the week again and this time it’s a military style workout! Because civilian was just too blah,” Soha accompanied her workout video with these words. She also added these hashtags to try and intend her fans to take up their workouts seriously - #wednesdaymotivation #workout.

Within minutes, Soha’s Instagram video was flooded with likes and comments from her fans who couldn’t stop gushing at her workout routine. The best comment, however, came from Soha’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. She wrote, “Can you train me?”

The health benefits of military style workouts are many. They help in strengthening the mind and increasing the overall fitness of the body. They also enhance self control and better muscle coordination.

