Soha Ali Khan makes ‘dull’ workout fun with twist to skipping, pushups exercises

Pumping up our zeal to exercise like never before, Bollywood actor-writer Soha Ali Khan dropped her latest fitness video and we have already jumped out of bed and running towards the gym. From “single leg skipping” to “tennis ball balance push-ups and what can only be described as snake push ups”, Soha gives a fun twist to dull workout and her exercise video is all the fitness inspiration we need to brush aside mid-week blues.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared the video that gave fans a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a black tank crop top teamed with camouflaged high-waist tights, Soha completed her athleisure look with a pair of spotless white sneakers and pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the sporty look.

Working out in daughter Inaaya's playroom, Soha first started with skipping on one leg before moving to a mix of crawls and pushups and later balancing a tennis ball on her back with alternate hands as she pushed up. Soha shared in the caption, “Never a dull moment during our Wednesday workouts with @maheshfitnessclub! Just when you think you’ve nailed it there’s a twist … single leg skipping, tennis ball balance push-ups and what can only be described as snake push ups! (sic).”

She added, “None of these are technical names for the exercises but what’s in a name?? — as long as it’s working!! (sic).” Needless to say, fans and fitness enthusiasts were inspired to sweat it out with equal zeal this festive week.

Benefits:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decreases the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm. They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

