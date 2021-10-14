Soha Ali Khan Column: Actress spills lockdown fitness secrets, shares favourite Dussehra recipe

Soha Ali Khan Column: Growing up I saw my mother balance family life and work effortlessly. In many ways, she has inspired me to become the person I am today, and a lot of my habits and mantras are borrowed from the way she managed her household and family. All my life, I have been surrounded by people who hold health and fitness in high regard. So, working out regularly and eating right is something that has been naturally ingrained in me since childhood, and it’s something I live by even as an adult.

'My routine helps in setting the right example for Inaaya'

I make sure to exercise every day for a minimum of 30 minutes and start with Yoga. I also make sure I complete 10,000 steps every day. If nothing, I walk around the house and terrace, taking breaks in between activities to ensure I am not sedentary for long hours. Since I also have a young child at home, who is constantly seeing what I do and tries to emulate me. This routine also helps in setting the right example for Inaaya.

Eating healthy, snacking mindfully

During the pandemic, I have become even more committed to my family and my own health and lifestyle. I have made sure to follow a well-balanced diet, which includes a variety of nutrients which helps in nourishing the body, while also strengthening the immune system. Besides eating healthy, I also make sure I snack mindfully. Almonds are my go-to snack as they are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. These nutrients are important to help grow your muscle mass and keep you energetic through the day.

Our Dussehra special recipe

With Inaaya, I ensure that her day is balanced with healthy meals and snacks in between, light exercise and fun-filled activities. She’s a very curious person, and she loves engaging with things – especially her food. She’s very fond of participating in the process of the food being prepared, and often I try to involve her too while making something special. We both love cake, but as someone who is very conscious about what we eat, I try to bake using healthier alternatives. With Dussehra around the corner, launching us into the festive season, both of us are excited to put on our baking gloves and prepare one of our favorite recipes which is a Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake.

Recipe: Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake

Serves: 3 – 4 person

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted (1/2 cup)

Jaggery powder (1/2 cup)

Cinnamon ground (1 ½ tsp)

Nutmeg, ground (1/4 tsp)

Almonds, sliced (1/2 cup)

Sugar (3/4 cup)

Eggs, large (3 no)

Orange zest (2 tsp)

Banana, ripped and mashed (1 1/4 cups)

All-purpose flour (3 cups)

Baking powder (1 1/2 tsp)

Baking soda (1 tsp)

Salt (1/2 tsp)

Buttermilk (2/3 cup)

Method:

Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan; brush the butter over the pan sides and bottom. Mix together the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.

Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to the banana mixture along with the buttermilk; stir until well blended.

Pour half the batter into the prepared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter.

Bake in a 180 degree oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack for about 5 minutes, then invert the cake onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

Nutritional analysis

Calories 3967 Protein g 75.4 Total fat g 126.1 Saturated g 60.8 Monounsaturated g 41.2 Polyunsaturated g 12.1 Carbohydrates g 613.3 Fiber g 23.5 Cholesterol mg 778 Sodium mg 3344.2 Calcium mg 1306 Magnesium mg 678.2 Potassium mg 3392.2 Vitamin E IU 16.8

