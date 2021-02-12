IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Soha Ali Khan does Yoga after 5k run, inspires us to start weekend with exercise
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
health

Soha Ali Khan does Yoga after 5k run, inspires us to start weekend with exercise

  • Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses from her exercise routine and we are inspired. The mother-of-one completed a 5 km indoor run and followed it with some Yoga.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST

In this last year, a lot of us started taking fitness seriously as it became a necessity to stay healthy and boost immunity. With the gyms being shut, a lot of us resorted to finding ways to exercise at home which resulted in people inclining towards Yoga. In the recent past, celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet and Esha Gupta, have shared glimpses from their fitness routines with their fans in order to urge them to follow. Soha Ali Khan has also joined the group.

The actor, who is quite active on social media and often shares adorable family portraits and cute videos of her daughter Inaaya, recently posted boomerang clips from her at-home Yoga session. Dressed in a long printed cotton kurta teamed with a pair of comfy pants, Soha did her workout. She left her hair open for the session and looked radiant with the workout glow. The actor also shared a couple of Instagram stories showing the specifics of her intense routine.

The first image proved that the mother-of-one did a 5k indoor run after which she switched on to Yoga. The first few boomerang videos showed the actor doing Vrikshasana. The other clip that she shared with the caption, "And then we stretch (sic)," showed her nailing the Natarajasana. This is extremely inspiring.

Soha Ali Khan does a 5k run(Instagram story/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan does a 5k run(Instagram story/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan doing Yoga(Instagram story/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan doing Yoga(Instagram story/ sakpataudi)

Let's talk a little about the benefits of these asanas:

Vrikshasana:

This asana improves the body balance as well as strengthens the thighs, calves and ankles. It also improves neuromuscular coordination.

Natarajasana:

Just like Vrikshanasa, this asana is also great for body balancing and improves body awareness. It strengthens the core and back muscles along with improving the posture and counteracts the effects that prolonged sitting has on our bodies.

Are you ready to start your weekend with some Yoga?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
soha ali khan yoga asanas yoga bollywood
app
Close
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
health

Soha Ali Khan does Yoga after 5k run, inspires us to start weekend with exercise

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses from her exercise routine and we are inspired. The mother-of-one completed a 5 km indoor run and followed it with some Yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Common Blood Thinner Reduces Risk of Covid-19 Hospital Deaths(Pexels)
Common Blood Thinner Reduces Risk of Covid-19 Hospital Deaths(Pexels)
health

Blood thinners might be able to decrease risk of coronavirus hospital deaths

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:48 AM IST
A new study published in the British Medical Journal has shown that patients who were admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus and given a blood thinner had higher chance of surviving than those who were not given these drugs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug tocilizumab effective in reducing Covid-19 deaths: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The drug was found to have reduced the relative risk of death by 14 per cent and reduced the time spent in hospital by five days, when used for patients on oxygen and in addition to the corticosteroid dexamethasone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how reduced physical activity is linked to Covid-19 induced depression

ANI, Pennsylvania, Us
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A study found that 61% of surveyed university students were at risk of clinical depression, a value twice the rate prior to the pandemic. This rise in depression came alongside dramatic shifts in lifestyle habits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coughing crime? Danish court hears appeal against pandemic-linked conviction

Reuters, Copenhagen, Denmark
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Similar incidents of coughing directed at police were reported in Denmark last year, in part a reflection of simmering public discontent in some quarters against the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To combat obesity, governments, marketers, and consumer welfare organizations often encourage consumers to make food choices more rationally.(Pixabay)
To combat obesity, governments, marketers, and consumer welfare organizations often encourage consumers to make food choices more rationally.(Pixabay)
health

Study suggests why portraying humans as healthy machines can backfire

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Researchers from the University of Amsterdam and Stanford University published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that explores how human-as-machine representations affect consumers--specifically their eating behavior and health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research shows that children who experience certain behavioural challenges, like hyperactivity and anxiety, are more likely to go on to develop poor mental health in adolescence, such as emotional difficulties.(Pixabay)
The research shows that children who experience certain behavioural challenges, like hyperactivity and anxiety, are more likely to go on to develop poor mental health in adolescence, such as emotional difficulties.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Early behavioural problems predict adolescent mental health difficulties

ANI, Cambridge [england]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A substantial proportion of adolescent mental health and behavioural difficulties can be predicted years before they arise, a new study indicates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists now believe that most ovarian cancers begin in the fallopian tubes, and so women at high risk can choose to undergo surgery to remove both their fallopian tubes and ovaries to reduce their risk.(Unsplash)
Scientists now believe that most ovarian cancers begin in the fallopian tubes, and so women at high risk can choose to undergo surgery to remove both their fallopian tubes and ovaries to reduce their risk.(Unsplash)
health

Study shows how women make choices about surgery to prevent ovarian cancer

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
A study by researchers at Queen Mary University in London has investigated how women who are at high risk of ovarian cancer make choices about possible preventive surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers. (Pixabay)
The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers. (Pixabay)
health

Ensuring gut integrity may improve results in blood cancer: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
A new study led by cancer researchers of Medical University of South Carolina found that a solitary strain of Bacteroides fragilis altogether diminished graft-versus-host disease by ensuring gut integrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children and teenagers from poorer families and those with migrant roots are disproportionally affected, according to the study.(Pixabay)
Children and teenagers from poorer families and those with migrant roots are disproportionally affected, according to the study.(Pixabay)
health

German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
A new survey of children in Germany suggests that the stress and deprivations of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on their mental health, especially among those from underprivileged families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control(Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash)
Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control(Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash)
health

Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:30 AM IST
As per a new study, a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels, compared with a Mediterranean diet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
A new study recommends that regular walnut consumption might be a promising mediation for lessening negative results related to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) disease, a broad bacterial infection that influences the greater part of the world's population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coffee consumption helps decrease heart failure risk

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:16 PM IST
New studies suggest that drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia: Study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Deficiency of a lung-protecting protein in the Caucasian population may have made Europe and North America more susceptible to the spread of a coronavirus variant as compared to Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP