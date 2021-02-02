Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe
- Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
The Pataudis have evidently developed a likeness for kaftans as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan are regularly seen flaunting the ensemble on casual family lunches, get together with Tinsel Town BFFs or even on a lazy Sunday. Kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.
From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Recently, Soha took to her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her “Dog day afternoon (sic)” but it was her ravishing kaftan in flattering pink hues that hooked our undivided attention.
Taking the easy breesy kaftan game a notch higher with her boho vibe in neon hues, Soha inspired us to add a pop of colour to our closet as well. Soha’s cotton silk kaftan came with a zig-zag print and was embellished with mirror and thread embroidery on the neckline.
It finished with tassels in neon green, pink and red shades which made it a fun wear. Accessorising her casually dainty look with a pair of baby pink rimmed sunglasses and a handbag with similar neon pink and green shades, Soha completed her attire with a pair of glittery kohlapuri footwear.
Pulling back her hair into a half knot, Soha teamed the midi kaftan with a pair of spotless white embroidered trousers. Posing on the terrace with her dog, Soha captioned the picture, “Let’s extend the weekend (sic).”
The kaftan that Soha was dressed in is credited to Indian fashion designer Gopi Vaid’s Utsav collection that boasts of ethnic, Indian trends. It originally costs ₹7,500 on their designer website.
The handcrafted bag is by Maisha whose hallmark is age old fabrics, weaves and dyeing techniques to create contemporary products. The bag originally costs ₹1, 899 on their website.
Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.
